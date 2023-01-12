Read full article on original website
ComicBook
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Sets Historic AEW Title Record
Jade Cargill has now been the AEW TBS Champion for 373 days, cementing her title reign as the longest in company history. Cargill broke former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida's previous record of 372 days. This is just one of several impressive feats Cargill has accomplished since having her first-ever pro wrestling match in March 2021 — meaning she has held a title longer than she has not in her short career thus far.
PWMania
Backstage News on Concern Over Randy Orton’s WWE Future, Latest on the Status of RK-Bro
The last time Matt Riddle and Randy Orton teamed up, they lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022. Since then, a lot has changed in the WWE. Early in 2021, they began working together and quickly developed...
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
wrestlingnews365.com
Former IMPACT Star Confesses Her Attraction To WWE’s Roman Reigns
The WWE held its sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Several superstars appeared on the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. A few female contestants were attracted to the Tribal Chief, including former IMPACT Wrestling star Raquel (aka Gabriela Castrovinci) when he visited the Performance Center on the second episode.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
Popculture
Beloved Pro Wrestler Johnny Powers Dead at 79
Johnny Powers, a professional wrestler who was also a promoter for the National Wrestling Federation (NWF), has died. He was 79 years old. According to Slam Wrestling, Powers died peacefully on Dec. 30 at his home in Smithville, Ontario, Canada. The cause of death was not announced. Powers (real name...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
Yardbarker
RK-Bro likely done, there is concern about Randy Orton’s WWE future
A lot has changed in WWE since Randy Orton, and Matt Riddle last teamed together when they dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown back in May 2022. They started teaming up in early 2021 and became RK-Bro, a fan-favorite...
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
bodyslam.net
Sting’s Daughter-In-Law Currently Training To Be A Pro Wrestler
Sting is an Icon. Now, the legacy can live on past him. Steve ‘Sting’ Borden is a legend in pro-wrestling and despite his tenured career, he’s still very much so active in All Elite Wrestling. Recently, he did an interview with DMagazine where he revealed that when his current contract is up, he’s most likely done in the ring. But, he will have someone to continue on with the Borden last name, as he revealed that his Daughter-In-Law, Katelyn, is currently training to be a professional wrestler at the Rhodes Academy under Dustin Rhodes. Not only that, but she is currently on the AEW social media team.
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE
Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.
wrestletalk.com
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?
Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
Kurt Angle On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: 'She Was A Great Employer, Reminded Me Of Vince'
Kurt Angle comments on Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE and gives his thoughts on other rumors concerning a potential WWE sale. Kurt Angle worked with Stephanie McMahon for many years, even briefly being involved in a love triangle storyline with Stephanie and Triple H in 2000. However, Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE, and on the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle said he was surprised to see her leave; it was a move he never thought he would see.
PWMania
IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Santino Marella Signing
Santino Marella has signed on the dotted line with IMPACT Wrestling. Following his return as the new authority figure replacing Scott D’Amore at the Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, IMPACT Wrestling announced that Santino Marella has officially joined the company. “Santino Marella has signed with IMPACT Wrestling,” the announcement...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw's Karl Anderson Reportedly Spotted Backstage At Another Show
"WWE Raw" superstar Karl Anderson has reportedly been spotted backstage at a show, but it isn't for the red brand. PWInsider.com is reporting that Anderson was spotted in the back for Friday night's episode of "SmackDown." At this time, there is no word on whether or not he'll appear on TV. There has also been no word on if Anderson's O.C. stablemates Luke Gallows and Mia Yim are also backstage.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Teasing Return To The Company
With all of the WWE returns taking place over the last few months you never know who the company might bring back and it’s probably safe to say that there are a number of free agents who would love to be part of the WWE roster once again. Eva...
