Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Backstage News on Concern Over Randy Orton’s WWE Future, Latest on the Status of RK-Bro
The last time Matt Riddle and Randy Orton teamed up, they lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022. Since then, a lot has changed in the WWE. Early in 2021, they began working together and quickly developed...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
PWMania
News and Updates Regarding the Final Two WWE SmackDown’s Before the Royal Rumble
A few happenings have been announced by WWE for the upcoming two episodes of SmackDown on FOX. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will sign a contract with Kevin Owens in the ring during next Friday’s SmackDown. This makes their title match for the Royal Rumble official. For a...
PWMania
Another Big Name Expected At “Raw Is XXX” Anniversary Show Later This Month
The lineup for the 30th anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to grow. According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT producer Shawn Michaels is reportedly booked for the milestone event celebrating 30 years of Monday Night Raw. As noted, Tatanka, Kane, X-Pac, Kurt Angle and...
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE
Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.
PWMania
Former Champion Makes In-Ring Comeback During Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
The fallout episode from Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view was featured on Saturday’s Impact Wrestling TV taping from Atlanta, Georgia, and included a notable name making her in-ring return to the company. Lisa Marie Varon, also known as Victoria in WWE and Tara during her time with TNA/Impact...
PWMania
Producers from This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed (1/11/23)
Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles had the following producers and coaches, courtesy of Fightful Select. Click here for our Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy...
PWMania
IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Santino Marella Signing
Santino Marella has signed on the dotted line with IMPACT Wrestling. Following his return as the new authority figure replacing Scott D’Amore at the Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, IMPACT Wrestling announced that Santino Marella has officially joined the company. “Santino Marella has signed with IMPACT Wrestling,” the announcement...
PWMania
Booker T Weighs in on Two Potential WWE Signings
WWE Hall of Fame Booker T discussed the possibility of WWE signing former NWA champion Nick Aldis during his podcast. “I said Nick Aldis, he could make an impression. You know, people talk about, you know, I said Nick Aldis is past his prime. And I said that because Nick Aldis is not 25 to 35. That’s when you make your most money in this business, right? You know, as far as making you name from 25 to 35. Nick Aldis is just making it to the big time if he was to come to WWE at 38 [36] years old. That right there is past his prime. Can he make a difference? Can he make some good good money? Oh, hell yeah. Sign him up.”
PWMania
Mood in WWE Was “Very Depressing” Following the Saudi Arabia Sale Rumours
Since there have been significant changes, it has been an emotional roller coaster week for WWE employees. First, it was made known that Vince McMahon is officially back in the WWE, serving on the Board of Directors alongside George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to assist in negotiating the new TV contracts for Raw and SmackDown and to consider a possible sale of the company.
PWMania
Brody King Talks About 1-Year Anniversary In AEW, CM Punk Comments
Brody King has spent one year as a member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster. On Thursday, The House of Black member took to social media to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of becoming “#AllElite.”. “I worked in the Forum parking lot for 8 months almost 15 years ago...
PWMania
The Young Bucks Reveal Why They Turned Down NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
The Young Bucks revealed why they turned down an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to SI.com before the January 11th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. Nick Jackson: “We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner, but Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?”
PWMania
Bully Ray Explains How Long His Return To IMPACT Was In The Works Ahead Of Hard To Kill
Bully Ray continues to make the media rounds ahead of tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view event at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. During a recent appearance on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz for an in-depth interview, the pro wrestling legend spoke about how long his IMPACT Wrestling return was in the works.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Roanoke, VA 1/14/23
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE live event at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia:. * Candice LaRae defeated Bayley Via DQ. * Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox & Candice LaRae defeated Bayley, Io Sky & Dakota Kai. * Omos (w/MVP ) defeated Mustafa Ali. * Dolph Ziggler...
PWMania
Disco Inferno Reacts to MJF’s Recent Name-Drop on AEW Dynamite
Former WCW star The Disco Inferno claims AEW World Champion MJF was correct in his recent Dynamite promo, which mentioned Disco, Jim Cornette, and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. MJF insulted Bryan Danielson earlier this month on AEW Dynamite, saying that while he listens to Disco, Bischoff, and the...
PWMania
Mickie James on Why Deonna Purrazzo is the Only Person to Kick Out of Her Finisher
On January 13 at Hard to Kill, Mickie James will face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match. James was asked about the match in an interview on AdFreeShows.com. James also explained why only Deonna Purrazzo has ever kicked out of her finisher:. “I have a...
PWMania
Mickie James Crowned Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, New #1 Contender Revealed
Mickie James has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of Friday night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view featured James defeating Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to win the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign as champion. Grace began...
PWMania
Top Stars Pulled From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Line-Up
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show no longer features Ronda Rousey in the advertising. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today, and Rousey and Matt Riddle were removed, which was somewhat expected given his WWE status. Rousey’s name was also removed from the WWE Events website.
Comments / 0