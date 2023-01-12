WWE Hall of Fame Booker T discussed the possibility of WWE signing former NWA champion Nick Aldis during his podcast. “I said Nick Aldis, he could make an impression. You know, people talk about, you know, I said Nick Aldis is past his prime. And I said that because Nick Aldis is not 25 to 35. That’s when you make your most money in this business, right? You know, as far as making you name from 25 to 35. Nick Aldis is just making it to the big time if he was to come to WWE at 38 [36] years old. That right there is past his prime. Can he make a difference? Can he make some good good money? Oh, hell yeah. Sign him up.”

56 MINUTES AGO