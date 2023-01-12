Read full article on original website
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher.On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4.Who was number one? Schenectady. HOW? How was Schenectady ranked number one?I'm not trying to knock Schenectady. My parents live there, and the rest of my family lives in the Capital District......but really? Number one? I mean, it's a very beautiful part of Upstate New York for sure, but for food, is it really ranked as number one?Whenever I go to visit my parents, I can honestly say I've never been blown away by the pizza, or much of anything.
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?
Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years
If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York
A place that attracts people from all over the world to make their dreams a reality, New York is one of the most desirable states to live in. Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York: Being home to an iconic city, picturesque landscapes, world-class entertainment & a plethora of professional opportunities, it offers some of the best amenities in the world.
Crew from Upstate NY Can’t Wait for Throwdown on TV’s Family Feud!
An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this month!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV for a nationwide audience to enjoy after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. Last week, an...
newyorkupstate.com
Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America
If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York
The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice. So what happens if you run out of salt or snow melt for your sidewalks and driveway?. Well, here is an easy solution. You can make your own. This easy-to-make de-icer only used four...
$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at around 2:30 […]
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops
An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police. On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about...
New EPA Data: Homes In 3 Upstate Counties At Deadly Radon Risk
The Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Health have released alarming new data about dangerous levels of radon in Upstate homes. The gas is responsible for the deaths of 21,000 Americans per year. A new map shows which counties are at greatest risk from radon, including...
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York
There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
Birthplace of American art in Upstate NY to get new visitor’s center and more
The birthplace of America’s first art movement is getting a makeover. The Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Upstate New York recently broke ground on a new visitor’s center and infrastructure improvements designed to increase tourism and promote the region’s economic growth.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
7 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in Central New York
2023 is here, and it's the perfect time to take inventory of what you're putting in your body. Maybe you need to drop a few pounds and eat a little healthier. Hey, who doesn't?. Eggs are a great staple in a healthy diet. They're a complete source of protein, meaning...
363 area code being assigned to new Long Island phone numbers
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some Long Islanders may have to say goodbye to 516. People living in Long Beach, Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay applying for a new cellphone or landline will likely be assigned a 363 area code instead. Current phone numbers will not change. The New York Department of Public Service said needing a new area code signals a healthy local economy.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: Only 1 location left in Central New York
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
