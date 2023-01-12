ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

‘I’m just distraught ‘: Mother demands answers after 4-year-old child was found wandering outside of school; Daycare driver allegedly left him unattended

HOUSTON – A disagreement over whether a childcare center left a four-year-old boy at school unattended has left his mother demanding answers. “I’m just distraught right now. I can’t even think straight. Why would they do this to him? He’s only four years old,” said Melissa Luna.
Repeat offender, who posted $1 bail following aggravated kidnapping case, is back behind bars after violating bond conditions

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 43-year-old man was taken back into police custody after violating his bond condition and not following his house arrest orders. Aubrey Taylor was initially arrested in December of 2022 and charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault on a family member. According to court documents,...
