Allentown, PA

WGAL

2 adults displaced by Lebanon fire

Two adults were displaced by a fire in Lebanon on Friday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South 8th Street around 5 p.m. Heavy fire could be seen coming from the second floor of the building. According to Lebanon City Fire Chief Duane Trautman, the building housed a...
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Crash closes roadway in Providence Township

According to emergency dispatchers, three people were injured Sunday morning in a Lancaster County crash. They say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. State police are investigating.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir, police say

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Schuylkill County teen dead after three-car crash

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County 17-year-old was pronounced dead as a result of a three-car crash Thursday morning. State police say they responded to State Route 209 in Williams Township for the report of a three-car crash at 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning. Investigators said a 74-year-old man had been driving north […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster

Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One person was trapped after a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309, in front of the entrance for Buffalo Wild Wings, said emergency dispatchers. Crews had to work to get the door of a pickup truck to open so...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WGAL

Gas leak at Lancaster County church

Emergency responders and crews from UGI were called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Lancaster County, Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the incident was at Grace Community Church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Road in West Lampeter Township. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Luzerne county shooting, now a homicide

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were sent to Regal Cinema in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, for reported “shots being fired." It was determined that a 19-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the arcade/lobby area of the cinema. According to state police,...
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Residents File Appeal Over Landfill Rezoning

A group of Lower Saucon Township residents who oppose a rezoning amendment adopted by township council that paves the way for an expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas Friday. The appeal filed by Easton attorney Gary Asteak on behalf of...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Building in Lebanon County hit by gunfire

LEBANON, Pa. — A building in Lebanon was hit by gunfire. South Lebanon Township police officers who responded to a shots fired call said they found three bullet holes in the front doors of the Met-Ed building on South Fifth Avenue. It’s believed the incident happened around 11 p.m....
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Double shooting in Allentown prompts large police presence at apartment building

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police and members of the SWAT team swarmed the area of the Bridgeview Apartments in Allentown after two people were shot Wednesday night. Members of the Allentown Police Department patrol division responded to a report of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Harrison Street, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
