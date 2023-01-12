Read full article on original website
BBC
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
ABC News
Police start clearing German village condemned for coal mine
LUETZERATH, Germany -- Police in riot gear began evicting climate activists Wednesday from a condemned village in western Germany that is due to be demolished for the expansion of a coal mine. Some stones and fireworks were thrown as officers entered the tiny hamlet of Luetzerath, which has become a...
Asthma study sparks debate about safety of cooking with gas
New research that links cooking with natural gas to around 12 percent of childhood asthma cases has sparked debate about the health risks of kitchen stoves, as well as calls in the United States for stepped-up regulation. A report released Monday used the same calculation to link 12 percent of childhood asthma to gas cooking in the European Union.
Revealed: ministers sought Charles’s consent to pass conservation laws affecting his business
The government asked King Charles for permission to pass its post-Brexit “world-leading” Environment Act because laws requiring landowners to enhance conservation could affect his business interests. Environment minister Rebecca Pow wrote to the then Prince of Wales in 2019 to ask if he would accept section seven of...
BBC
Are elections the way to break the indyref2 deadlock?
The next UK general election was to be an independence showdown - a substitute for another referendum, if all routes to that were blocked. That, at least, was how it seemed when Nicola Sturgeon first alighted on the idea, in June last year. She might still try it. Then again,...
Germany plans to destroy this village for a coal mine. Thousands are gathering to stop it
It's a stark image in 2023: Police in riot gear flooding a village, pulling people out of houses and tearing down structures to make way for the arrival of excavating machines to access the rich seam of coal beneath the ground.
Cross-party MPs launch fightback against bill to tear up 4,000 EU laws
Amendment seeks to give MPs not ministers the power to decide which Brussels-derived laws are abolished
US News and World Report
Germany Falls to Bottom Rung of Investment Ranking on Energy Costs, Labour Shortage
(Reuters) - Germany's attractiveness as an investment location has fallen four places to 18th of 21 in a ranking of industrial economies by economic research institute ZEW, newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine reported on Monday. Rising energy costs and ongoing labour shortages have compounded existing problems of high taxes, complex bureaucracy and...
Germany should diversify its trade partners, economic adviser says
BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany needs to diversify its international business partners and focus on new regions of the world, the government's chief economic adviser said, arguing that German companies should reflect on how to become less dependent on China.
WCIA
Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion
ERKELENZ, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people demonstrated in persistent rain on Saturday to protest the clearance and demolition of a village in western Germany that is due to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. There were standoffs with police as some protesters tried to reach the edge of the mine and the village itself.
Three million ran out of prepayment meter credit last year – Citizens Advice
An estimated 3.2 million people across Britain ran out of credit on their prepayment meter last year, the equivalent of one every 10 seconds, because they could not afford to top it up, Citizens Advice said.The advisory service said it saw more people who were unable to top up their prepayment meter in 2022 than in the whole of the last 10 years combined, breaking the charity’s predictions for the number of householders it would help as the cost-of-living crisis took hold.Furthermore, more than two million people were being disconnected at least once a month and 19% of those cut...
BBC
Cromarty Firth and Forth to host first green freeports
Sites at Cromarty Firth and the Forth have been selected to host Scotland's first green freeports. The winning bids were revealed in a joint announcement by the UK and Scottish governments. The special economic zones north of the border are being created under a scheme agreed by the two governments.
US News and World Report
Man Arrested After Uranium Found at UK's Heathrow Airport
(Reuters) - A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with an investigation linked to the discovery of traces of uranium found in a cargo package at London's Heathrow Airport, the UK Metropolitan Police said on Sunday. The man was arrested on suspicion of a terror offence on...
British Gas owner on course for eightfold rise in profits from high energy prices
British Gas owner Centrica is on course for bumper profits on the back of soaring energy prices that have left millions of consumers struggling to pay their bills.The energy giant has predicted an eightfold increase in full-year profits, with earnings of 30p per share.The profit windfall comes amid soaring oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, largely driven by sanctions on Moscow. Prices peaked in 2022 but remain historically high.Most of the costs have been passed onto consumers. Campaigners predict the number of households in fuel poverty will increase to 8.4 million from April when government support drops.National...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon and Rishi Sunak's smiles mask a deep political divide
Legend has it that my brilliant, late colleague Kenny Macintyre once secured an interview with Margaret Thatcher by jumping out of a broom cupboard in her hotel. Times have changed somewhat. These days most journalists are lucky to get within a mile of a prime minister on a political visit.
Boris Johnson given £1m donation by former Brexit party backer
Tech investor Christopher Harborne’s gift to former PM’s personal office stokes comeback speculation
More than 70,000 staff at 150 UK universities to strike for 18 days
More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and pensions, it has been announced. The University and College Union (UCU) said the precise dates of the action will be confirmed next week. The union...
US News and World Report
EU Chief Says Polish Law Must Be Implemented to Unlock Funds
KIRUNA, Sweden (Reuters) - The European Union will assess whether Poland's latest changes to the judiciary can unlock billions worth of EU aid only when the new law is fully implemented, the head of the European Commission said on Friday. Ursula von der Leyen spoke after the lower chamber of...
US News and World Report
UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...
