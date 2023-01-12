An estimated 3.2 million people across Britain ran out of credit on their prepayment meter last year, the equivalent of one every 10 seconds, because they could not afford to top it up, Citizens Advice said.The advisory service said it saw more people who were unable to top up their prepayment meter in 2022 than in the whole of the last 10 years combined, breaking the charity’s predictions for the number of householders it would help as the cost-of-living crisis took hold.Furthermore, more than two million people were being disconnected at least once a month and 19% of those cut...

3 DAYS AGO