Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Fire Department battles grass fire in Wylie area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire started in the south Abilene area near Wylie High School. In a Facebook post, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) wrote that there was a significant grass fire in the area of Lantana Avenue on January 14. KTAB/KRBC was not able to approach the scene, but saw heavy smoke […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crash at intersection in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles have crashed into each other around 4:30 p.m. January 13. The crash happened at the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Buffalo Gap Road. A car was turning onto Rebecca Lane and was T-boned by a truck heading south. The car had three occupants, two of which were extracted and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

JUST IN: Illness closes Abilene Animal Shelter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is closed until further notice due to an increase in illness. Shelter staff and volunteers are closing the shelter after multiple animals showed up with either distemper or some sort of respiratory illness. “Until further notice, we have made the decision to close the shelter in the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

City of Abilene closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Most of the City of Abilene offices and service centers will be closed Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Take a look below to see what will be open or closed. Closures: CityLink Transit will operate as normal. The Abilene Zoo will be open for regular […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene Police Chief disappointed in fire at Sears Park playground

ABILENE, Texas — If the fire at the Sears Park Playground is ruled arson, the suspect(s) could face felony charges. Firefighters responded to the playground fire at 6:50 a.m. "I was hoping that when it was described that the park was on fire that that was something that there...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

How to help children in need by pumping gas in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Filling up your car with gas is something most people have to do regularly, but what if this mundane task could help Abilene children in need?  One company that owns some of the local gas stations in Abilene has created a fundraiser to help Hendrick Home for Children and all you […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Police Department release PSA on suspicious activity, man allegedly flagged down women near schools

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) have put out a public service announcement in response to suspicious activity on Abilene roads. APD reported that officers are aware of multiple Facebook posts regarding a suspicious vehicle. A man of Middle Eastern descent driving a newer model gray Ford Explorer was allegedly trying to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I had a gut feeling that it was going to happen eventually’: Abilene nonprofit speaks out on recent violence

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The recent homicide at Abilene’s Salvation Army and an altercation that broke out in front of Love and Care Ministries has shown how important it is for nonprofits to prepare for unexpected events. These nonprofits provide help for those experiencing homelessness, or other difficult situations, and may be unaware of what situation […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hendrick Health extends contract with Blue Cross, Blue Shield as negotiations continue

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health System has extended their current contract with Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Texas as negotiations continue. Previously, Hendrick Health was set to go out of network for BCBSTX customers February 1 due to a dispute over their contract and prices. Friday afternoon, Hendrick Health provided the following statement outlining […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BCBS still in dispute with Hendrick Health System, Abilene’s only hospital. How did we get to this point?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right now, thousands of employees across Abilene are anxiously waiting on an agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) and Hendrick Health System, which is now hospital in city limits. A negotiation process began after a BCBS news release was sent out, stating Hendrick would leave the network if a higher […]
ABILENE, TX

