Abilene Fire Department battles grass fire in Wylie area
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire started in the south Abilene area near Wylie High School. In a Facebook post, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) wrote that there was a significant grass fire in the area of Lantana Avenue on January 14. KTAB/KRBC was not able to approach the scene, but saw heavy smoke […]
Crash at intersection in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles have crashed into each other around 4:30 p.m. January 13. The crash happened at the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Buffalo Gap Road. A car was turning onto Rebecca Lane and was T-boned by a truck heading south. The car had three occupants, two of which were extracted and […]
Abilene signs 40 year airport deal with Bowie’s Convenience stores
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene voted in favor of planting a Bowie’s travel center just outside the airport. Per negotiations, Bowie’s will build streets and entryways on the land to the tune of one million dollars and the care will be turned over to the city. The city has agreed not to […]
Big Country Wind Driven Wildfire Brought Under Control Overnight
THROCKMORTON, TX – A wind driven wildfire blew up in the Big Country Wednesday night during that Red Flag Warning and burned out of control for several hours before being brought under control by the Texas A&M Forest Service and volunteer crews. According to the Forest Service Facebook, the...
JUST IN: Illness closes Abilene Animal Shelter
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is closed until further notice due to an increase in illness. Shelter staff and volunteers are closing the shelter after multiple animals showed up with either distemper or some sort of respiratory illness. “Until further notice, we have made the decision to close the shelter in the […]
Playground equipment catches fire at north Abilene park, causing $150K+ in damage
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Playground equipment caught fire in north Abilene Friday morning. The fire happened at Sears Park on Ambler Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and found the playground heavily involved in fire, which damaged the plastic slides and attached equipment. Now, the entire playground will be torn […]
UPDATE: Fire at oil-filled storage tanks in Roscoe is now contained
ROSCOE, Texas — UPDATE: An oil tank fire in Roscoe has been contained and there is no specific danger anymore. Members of the Nolan County Sheriff's Department assisted firefighters Jan. 13 and the remaining oil is continuing to burn. Crews arrived to the scene of Fox Ranch in Roscoe,...
City of Abilene closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Most of the City of Abilene offices and service centers will be closed Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Take a look below to see what will be open or closed. Closures: CityLink Transit will operate as normal. The Abilene Zoo will be open for regular […]
Abilene Police Chief disappointed in fire at Sears Park playground
ABILENE, Texas — If the fire at the Sears Park Playground is ruled arson, the suspect(s) could face felony charges. Firefighters responded to the playground fire at 6:50 a.m. "I was hoping that when it was described that the park was on fire that that was something that there...
Residents concerned after fire causes $150K+ in damages to Sears Park playground
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene fire crews responded to a fire around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning on January 13. Firefighters found the playground equipment at Arthur Sears Park completely involved in a blaze that could cost $150,000 to $200,000 dollars to replace. The cause has yet been determined, but residents and park regulars like Barbara […]
Abilene Fire responds to more than 35,000 calls in the last two years
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) has released the end of year incident summary for 2022 with a cross comparison from 2021. In total, AFD responded to 17,428 calls last year, a decrease from 2021 by 723 calls. Take a look below to see what type of calls were made in 2022 […]
UPDATE: Abilene police officers arrest suspicious male driver, thanks community for help
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On January 13, the Abilene Police Department (APD) released a statement regarding a suspicious person driving a gray SUV near schools in Abilene. This person was located and arrested on January 14. 41-year-old Cristinel Caldararu was found around 5:00 p.m. in the 4800 block of Maple street at a traffic stop. He […]
How to help children in need by pumping gas in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Filling up your car with gas is something most people have to do regularly, but what if this mundane task could help Abilene children in need? One company that owns some of the local gas stations in Abilene has created a fundraiser to help Hendrick Home for Children and all you […]
Report: Man shot in the leg by ‘unknown offender’ in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was shot in the leg in north Abilene Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Nelson Street just before 3:00 p.m. Police responded to a north Abilene emergency clinic after learning a 56-year-old man had been shot in the leg, according to an incident report. This […]
Abilene Police Department release PSA on suspicious activity, man allegedly flagged down women near schools
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) have put out a public service announcement in response to suspicious activity on Abilene roads. APD reported that officers are aware of multiple Facebook posts regarding a suspicious vehicle. A man of Middle Eastern descent driving a newer model gray Ford Explorer was allegedly trying to […]
APD investigates 3rd homicide of 2023 after man dies of injuries at Abilene Salvation Army
Police have made an arrest for this investigation. Please follow this link to learn more. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) said its officers are investigating the city’s third homicide of the year. In this third event, police said a 58-year-old man was killed at the Salvation Army. According to a release, […]
‘I had a gut feeling that it was going to happen eventually’: Abilene nonprofit speaks out on recent violence
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The recent homicide at Abilene’s Salvation Army and an altercation that broke out in front of Love and Care Ministries has shown how important it is for nonprofits to prepare for unexpected events. These nonprofits provide help for those experiencing homelessness, or other difficult situations, and may be unaware of what situation […]
UPDATE: APD makes arrest in connection to Abilene’s 3rd homicide of 2023
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday evening in connection to the city’s third homicide of the year. Early Wednesday morning, APD responded to a call about a fight at Abilene’s Salvation Army. There, 58-year-old Joseph Johnson was discovered injured and unconscious in the parking area. He later […]
Hendrick Health extends contract with Blue Cross, Blue Shield as negotiations continue
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health System has extended their current contract with Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Texas as negotiations continue. Previously, Hendrick Health was set to go out of network for BCBSTX customers February 1 due to a dispute over their contract and prices. Friday afternoon, Hendrick Health provided the following statement outlining […]
BCBS still in dispute with Hendrick Health System, Abilene’s only hospital. How did we get to this point?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right now, thousands of employees across Abilene are anxiously waiting on an agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) and Hendrick Health System, which is now hospital in city limits. A negotiation process began after a BCBS news release was sent out, stating Hendrick would leave the network if a higher […]
