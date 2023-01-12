Read full article on original website
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a bloody blow last year. Inflation is stuck at its 40-year high level due to the pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system and strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli in the pandemic-ridden years.
Should Value Investors Buy Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Is BHP Group Limited (BHP) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
BHP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. BHP is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently...
Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
HDSN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
3 Top Stocks Already up More Than 20% In 2023
The market has started 2023 off on the right foot, with many stocks finding buyers year-to-date. While we’ve flipped the calendar to a fresh year, the forces that negatively impacted the market in 2022 remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns, namely the Fed’s pivot to a hawkish nature in an attempt to cool down inflation.
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP - Free Report) doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
TRVG vs. TTD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
TRVG - Free Report) and The Trade Desk (. TTD - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a...
Planet Fitness (PLNT) Membership Increases in 2022 to 17M
PLNT - Free Report) reported its year-end membership numbers. Following the membership figures, the company’s shares declined 0.4% year over year. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had 17.0 million members, up 1.8 million members from the end of 2021. The company said that it opened 158 Planet Fitness stores, which includes 14 corporate-owned locations, totaling system-wide total stores to 2,410.
Why H&R Block (HRB) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Can Commercial Metals (CMC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
CMC - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this manufacturer and...
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for ExxonMobil (XOM) Stock Now
XOM - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 in the past seven days. In the past year, the company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has gained 57.5%, outpacing the 30.6% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. What's Favoring the Stock?. The price...
OneSpaWorld (OSW) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
OSW - Free Report) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $10.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks. OneSpaWorld's...
Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
CCEP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Should You Invest in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)?
XLI - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs also provide...
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
APAM - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
QIAGEN (QGEN) Gains From Innovation, Currency Headwind Ails
QIAGEN’s (. QGEN - Free Report) business is getting a strong boost from the growing demand for molecular diagnostic products, international expansion, expanded test menu and growth-driving strategic collaborations. Yet, strong reliance on relationships with collaborative partners and foreign exchange headwinds are the major downsides. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
RLAY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
Here's Why You Must Invest in Cactus (WHD) Stock Right Now
WHD - Free Report) is expected to see an earnings growth of 147.2% in 2022. Shares of Cactus, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have gained 24.3% in the past year compared with 12.5% growth of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Factors Favoring the Stock. Cactus...
