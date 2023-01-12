Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Sting’s Daughter-In-Law Currently Training To Be A Pro Wrestler
Sting is an Icon. Now, the legacy can live on past him. Steve ‘Sting’ Borden is a legend in pro-wrestling and despite his tenured career, he’s still very much so active in All Elite Wrestling. Recently, he did an interview with DMagazine where he revealed that when his current contract is up, he’s most likely done in the ring. But, he will have someone to continue on with the Borden last name, as he revealed that his Daughter-In-Law, Katelyn, is currently training to be a professional wrestler at the Rhodes Academy under Dustin Rhodes. Not only that, but she is currently on the AEW social media team.
wrestlingnews365.com
Former IMPACT Star Confesses Her Attraction To WWE’s Roman Reigns
The WWE held its sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Several superstars appeared on the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. A few female contestants were attracted to the Tribal Chief, including former IMPACT Wrestling star Raquel (aka Gabriela Castrovinci) when he visited the Performance Center on the second episode.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Sets Historic AEW Title Record
Jade Cargill has now been the AEW TBS Champion for 373 days, cementing her title reign as the longest in company history. Cargill broke former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida's previous record of 372 days. This is just one of several impressive feats Cargill has accomplished since having her first-ever pro wrestling match in March 2021 — meaning she has held a title longer than she has not in her short career thus far.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
Popculture
Beloved Pro Wrestler Johnny Powers Dead at 79
Johnny Powers, a professional wrestler who was also a promoter for the National Wrestling Federation (NWF), has died. He was 79 years old. According to Slam Wrestling, Powers died peacefully on Dec. 30 at his home in Smithville, Ontario, Canada. The cause of death was not announced. Powers (real name...
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Shares Ice Cream With AEW Star
The injured, reportedly suspended, but not even close to forgotten CM Punk has been sending out mixed signals regarding AEW lately. One minute he's agreeing with friend and fellow AEW star Dax Harwood that there is money to be made with a program between Punk and backstage foes The Elite, the next he's making snide remarks about TV ratings towards AEW World Champion MJF. Friday appears to be another day of mixed signals for Punk. On his Instagram story, Punk posted a photo of himself enjoying ice cream with friend, AEW star, and House of Black member Brody King. It's unclear when the photo was taken.
nodq.com
Video: Former WWE star is new Impact Wrestling Director of Authority
During Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Hard to Kill event, former WWE star Santino Marella made an appearance and announced that he is the new interim Director of Authority while Scott D’Amore “recovers” from being put through a table by Bully Ray. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
wrestlinginc.com
Bill Watts Once Fined Wrestler $50 For Laughing
Wrestlers had to mind their P's and Q's working down in Mid-South Wrestling, but also, apparently, their chuckles. "The Grappler" Len Denton was the latest guest on "Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw," and the territory star talked about how a fiery Bill Watts, the territory's promoter, once docked his pay due to excessive happiness.
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Was Visibly Frustrated Over Vince McMahon Dismantling Her Team
Vince McMahon’s name has been in the headlines recently. It all started once again when he attempted to strong-arm his way back into power via a press release. Within just 24 hours, it was confirmed that Vince was back in WWE. Since his return, there has been a lot...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Wants To Feud With Top Male AEW Star
While she wrestled numerous matches involving men in the early days of her career, Saraya has yet to participate in an intergender match on a big national stage. However, that doesn't mean she isn't up for the task, and already seems to have an opponent in mind. "I would love...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Teasing Return To The Company
With all of the WWE returns taking place over the last few months you never know who the company might bring back and it’s probably safe to say that there are a number of free agents who would love to be part of the WWE roster once again. Eva...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Takes A Surprising Turn On SmackDown
No more? We are in the middle of a weird time in WWE, as all kinds of things continue to change. You never know what kind of thing is going to happen next at the moment, with most of the changes taking place behind the scenes. At the same time though, there are changes taking place with various storylines. Now we seem to have seen another big change, as WWE may have dropped something cold.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw's Karl Anderson Reportedly Spotted Backstage At Another Show
"WWE Raw" superstar Karl Anderson has reportedly been spotted backstage at a show, but it isn't for the red brand. PWInsider.com is reporting that Anderson was spotted in the back for Friday night's episode of "SmackDown." At this time, there is no word on whether or not he'll appear on TV. There has also been no word on if Anderson's O.C. stablemates Luke Gallows and Mia Yim are also backstage.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News & Notes On Tony Khan & Jon Moxley
AEW President Tony Khan was an in-studio guest on the Rich Eisen show prior to Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA. You can check out a video of his appearance below:. OTT Wrestling sent out the following tweet on Thursday to announce that AEW wrestler Jon...
