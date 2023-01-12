Read full article on original website
sierranewsonline.com
Wind, Rain And Snow Returning Today
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports that another round of winter storms will return to our area this weekend. A flood watch, winter storm warning, and a risk of excessive rainfall are all in place now. Rockslides, mudslides, and debris flow flooding are possible. Another atmospheric river...
mymotherlode.com
Another Round Of Rain, Wind & Snow Begins This Afternoon
Another round of showers and thunderstorms will bring moderate to heavy rain across northern and central California from Saturday into early Sunday, which may lead to urban flooding and rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. A Flood Warning is currently in effect until 9 AM this morning for Mariposa...
clovisroundup.com
Atmospheric river continues to slam Central Valley
Residents and crews clearing up and repairing homes and road damages from the previous storm, shouldn’t pick up those blown away Christmas decorations just yet. As Fresno County starts to recover and Highway 168 opens from rockslides brought on by the rainfall, nearly two inches more are in store for the weekend through Monday.
GV Wire
Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?
While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
Merced County prepares for latest round of storms
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around Merced County, especially in Planada and Merced, communities hit the hardest by devastating floods in the most recent storm earlier this week, preparations are being made for the latest ones. On Cooper Avenue, off Highway 59 in Merced, firefighters tell me as of Friday, in some areas there are still six […]
clovisroundup.com
Clovis’ Christmas Tree Falls Due to Inclement Weather
On Saturday January 7th, the City Christmas Tree in front of the Civic Center in downtown Clovis fell over on its side due to the rain and wind gusts that have been recently affecting the Central Valley. Not used to this sort of weather, the City of Clovis parks staff...
Flooding concerns continue in Merced County, officials focus on overrun levees
As communities continue to deal with the impacts of excessive water and unstable grounds, many are questioning why northern portions of the Valley were hit so hard and what can be done to help with flooding in the future.
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
Modesto braces for another round of severe weather following tornado warnings
MODESTO – Northern California communities are gearing up for another round of wild weather. In Stanislaus County, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings in Modesto overnight People woke up to heavy rain, roaring thunder, and lightning throughout the area with video recordings from Turlock, Modesto, and Oakdale."It's pretty scary because we don't really see that around here in this area," said Giselle Tadeo of Denair. The lightning flash illuminated the early morning sky as the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings."I got the alert around 3:45 a.m. So, I saw the thundering, the lighting – all of that,"...
First responders in Fresno County prepare for weekend storm
First responders in Fresno County are working together to make sure everyone stays safe during the weekend storm.
mercedcountytimes.com
Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm
Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
KCRA.com
Newman residents in fear of losing their homes due to flooding from series of storms
NEWMAN, Calif. — Residents along the San Joaquin River in Stanislaus County are bracing for potentially severe flooding as water levels continue to rise. Mobile home residents at Fisherman’s Bend near the community of Newmanpacked up their trailers on Friday and hauled them to higher ground amid evacuation warnings. But a lot of residents there are still trying to figure out a plan of action.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Traffic Alert: Landslides Impacting Travel
Update at 11:25 a.m.: A third landslide is being reported by the CHP on Old Priest Grade. They detailed that rocks have fallen onto the roadway at the bottom of New Priest Grade/Highway 120 intersection, blocking the eastbound lane of the roadway. Officers are directing traffic, with no timeframe given for when the slide might be cleared. Further details on two other mud and rockslides can be viewed below.
Oakhurst community trying to stay afloat amid heavy rain
Hail, lightning, and thunder -- that's what the Oakhurst community experienced Tuesday.
mymotherlode.com
Some Road Closures Continue In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County officials continue to assess the damages, and clean up, from the recent storm systems, ahead of more wet weather arriving throughout the next few days. Most roadways that were flooded have now reopened after the water receded. However, some areas suffered damage, and are...
mymotherlode.com
Numerous Flooding Impacts In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA — Travel is very difficult in many parts of Mariposa County due to widespread flooding. The area was hit hard again on Wednesday by heavy rainfall. Antone Rd Closed (only at water crossing) Indian Peak Rd from 4200 block of Indian Peak Rd to Sierra Vista. Pendola...
Chinook helicopter helps plug levee breach in Merced County ahead of storm
Crews were able to stop water overflow from a breached levee on Friday, but it is a only a temporary fix for now.
Merced County sheriff warns people to prepare ahead of next storm
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says flooding that's impacted his county is no laughing matter.
As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks
While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
KCRA.com
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
