Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife, sheriff says 'parts and pieces were recovered'
A Texas man killed his newlywed wife this week in a gruesome slaying, authorities said
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Judge Jeanine Pirro suspicious about timing of Biden scandal: Is this Dems trying to 'get Biden the hell out'?
"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro raises suspicions over leaked reports of a second batch of classified materials being found at a home of President Biden's.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Want To Trade Derrick Rose, But Only If They Can Send Him To A Contender
The Knicks are willing to move Derrick Rose, but there's a catch.
Kyrie Irving Challenges Ben Simmons After Nets' Loss vs. Celtics
Irving had a motivating message, but also subtly threw down the gauntlet by asking Simmons to be more aggressive in his approach.
Draymond Green Finally Admits His Relationship With Jordan Poole Isn't The Same After Punching Him In The Face
Draymond Green drops truth bomb on his relationship with Jordan Poole.
Tori Spelling says ‘hits just keep coming’ as she reveals 14-year-old daughter Stella is in hospital
Tori Spelling said her daughter, Stella, was in the hospital on Wednesday night. The "90210" star posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing her 14-year-old in a hospital bed.
Recently fired head coach bought one-way ticket to Thailand, turning away teams interested in services: report
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is taking advantage of being fired with five years left on his contract. He bought a one-way ticket to Thailand.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect those who are vaccinated, officials say
New York City health authorities warned that the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom
A teacher in Texas is on leave and being investigated after a video surfaced showing him assaulting a 10-grade student which sent the child to the emergency room.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert
University of Idaho quadruple stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court analyzed by expert on mannerisms and deception Susan Constantine.
Debt ceiling vote could save America if House Republicans are willing to stand up to Democrats
Debt ceiling vote could save America if House Republicans will stand up to Democrats, especially after US government took in nearly $5 trillion in 2022.
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
A Democratic representative told Fox News that the classified documents found in President Biden's possession could have been "planted."
Tennessee man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint, firing at police during car chase
Gary Ball, 35, faces a slew of charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will and firing upon police during a car chase through Cocke County, Tennessee last month.
With Lisa Marie Presley's death, mental health experts reveal why we grieve so much for lost celebrities
After the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis, mental health experts explain why we often feel very sad when a celebrity dies, even though we never knew them personally.
California mom sues school district that allegedly counseled daughter to transition gender
Aurora Regino, a California mother suing her school district over allegedly counseling her daughter to transition her gender without parental notification, speaks out on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
One Black college instructor at a historically Black college was accused of being "anti-Black" for his dress code policies that forbade "hoodies," "durags" and "twerk shorts."
Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures
Lisa Marie Presley has died at 54. Here is a look at the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's life in pictures.
