WTOP

DNA match leads to indictment in 2017 arson in Loudoun County

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. After a DNA match in the state database, a Loudoun County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man with arson in connection with a 2017 house fire in Round Hill.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

2 injured in Northwest DC rideshare shooting

D.C. police said two women were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street in Northwest just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday. The department said they initially found evidence of a...
WTOP

Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Charles Co. sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting of 17-year-old

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has started an investigation into the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Waldorf, Maryland, Friday afternoon. According to its initial investigation, Rajon Lateef Jackson III, of Waldorf, was walking home through Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was shot. The sheriff’s office...
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking

A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

DC police release photos of Metrobus shooting suspects

Police in D.C. have released photos of two suspects in a shooting that wounded three people, including two young children, outside a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. A man who was also wounded in the gunfire is also now under arrest after police say he boarded the bus armed...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Loudoun Co. man cited for carrying loaded gun at Dulles Airport

A man from Loudoun County, Virginia, was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents before bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight Thursday at Dulles International Airport. TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. The 9mm gun...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Solar farm proposed for Gainesville area

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A North Carolina company wants Prince William County to be home to its second solar farm in Virginia. HCE Waterloo Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Raleigh, N.C.-based...
GAINESVILLE, VA

