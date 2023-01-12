Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents Cases
WTOP
DNA match leads to indictment in 2017 arson in Loudoun County
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. After a DNA match in the state database, a Loudoun County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man with arson in connection with a 2017 house fire in Round Hill.
WTOP
2 injured in Northwest DC rideshare shooting
D.C. police said two women were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street in Northwest just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday. The department said they initially found evidence of a...
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
WTOP
DC council member Pinto requests police bodycam footage from fatal teen shooting
D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto has requested police body-worn camera footage captured when officers responded to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake on Jan. 7. Pinto told WTOP that she requested the video to make sure D.C. police followed all of the right procedures when they responded. “It is...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested in shooting that left car and restaurant damaged
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in an October shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant. Keshawn Simpson, 26, was arrested on Jan. 10, weeks after fleeing an officer who was attempting to make a traffic stop and serve out a warrant for Simpson’s arrest.
WTOP
Charles Co. sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting of 17-year-old
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has started an investigation into the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Waldorf, Maryland, Friday afternoon. According to its initial investigation, Rajon Lateef Jackson III, of Waldorf, was walking home through Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was shot. The sheriff’s office...
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
WTOP
Md. teacher ‘inadvertently’ sends explicit photos in email to students
An Upper Marlboro, Maryland, teacher won’t face criminal charges after sending a lewd email to students. On Friday, administrators at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School sent an email to students’ families acknowledging that an employee sent sexually explicit images in an email to the entire student body.
WTOP
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax Co. road where two girls died
More than 8,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, Virginia, after two South County High school students died in a crash this week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Those who...
WTOP
DC police release photos of Metrobus shooting suspects
Police in D.C. have released photos of two suspects in a shooting that wounded three people, including two young children, outside a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. A man who was also wounded in the gunfire is also now under arrest after police say he boarded the bus armed...
WTOP
Student teacher’s ‘inappropriate’ lesson had children acting as slaves, landowners
Parents of fifth grade students in Centreville, Virginia, learned this week that in teaching their kids about slavery, a student teacher chose to have the children play slaves and landowners. The Fairfax County school system is addressing the inappropriate lesson. In a letter home to parents, Centreville Elementary School Principal...
WTOP
DC community calls for transparency, remembers 13-year-old shot by city employee
With a cold wind blowing, family, friends and neighbors of Karon Blake memorialized the 13-year-old who was shot to death last weekend by a homeowner in D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood. In an emotional display, Blake’s little sister dissolved into tears while speaking. His friend Marco stepped to the microphone, addressing...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. man cited for carrying loaded gun at Dulles Airport
A man from Loudoun County, Virginia, was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents before bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight Thursday at Dulles International Airport. TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. The 9mm gun...
WTOP
All options on the table for popular ‘Bethesda Streetery’ — even the end of it
The pandemic helped popularize the Norfolk Avenue “streetery,” a roadway turned outdoor dining space, in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. Now, county transportation experts are asking the public what should become of it three years later. Even in January, two blocks are closed for people to dine al fresco...
WTOP
Md. high school investigating after video shows student bullying classmate with special needs
Officials at a high school in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say they are investigating after a video showing a student bullying a classmate with special needs and using racial slurs was widely shared with students and staff earlier this week. The video was shared via AirDrop on Tuesday afternoon with...
WTOP
Will more cameras and more fines make this deadly Prince George’s Co. road safer?
It’s been known for years as one of the D.C. region’s deadliest roads — so bad that reluctant lawmakers in Annapolis were convinced to allow for the placement of three speed cameras on Maryland Route 210. Now, lawmakers in Prince George’s County are asking for more. A...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. health officials focus on increasing awareness, addressing hospital overcapacity
There has been a steady increase in COVID-19 cases across Montgomery County, Maryland, over the past few weeks. Health officials are now working to stop the spread. The county’s community level status is currently listed as “medium” when it comes to the number of cases, according to the CDC guidelines.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. school board OKs plan for virtual learning during snow days
The board of education in Montgomery County, Maryland, approved a resolution on Thursday that gives its superintendent the option to switch to virtual learning on snow days. “This would just give us another option to maintain instruction if we had a multi-day event,” said Brian Hull, chief operating officer for Montgomery County schools.
WTOP
Spice Suite opens new Langdon Park store, aims to empower Black women entrepreneurs
When Angel Gregorio closed on the property at 2201 Channing St. in Northeast D.C., it was the home of a tow truck company and little was happening in the industrial neighborhood. It was “ugly and gross,” she said. But after buying the commercial area in December 2021, the...
WTOP
Solar farm proposed for Gainesville area
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A North Carolina company wants Prince William County to be home to its second solar farm in Virginia. HCE Waterloo Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Raleigh, N.C.-based...
