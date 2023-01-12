Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham suspect wanted for burglary, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect. On Dec. 16, 2022, police said a burglary took place in the 1000 block of Worth Street in Durham near the intersection of Belt Street. The male suspect is...
Mom, best friend identify man who died in custody of Raleigh police
The mother and best friend of Darryl Williams identified him as the man who died while in the custody of Raleigh police officers Tuesday.
Woman to leave hospital months after being injured during Hedingham mass shooting
A woman shot and seriously injured in the Hedingham mass shooting in Oct. 2022 has finally been released from the hospital.
'Bang, bang, bang': Durham police release 911 calls from shooting at American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police released the 911 calls on Wednesday for the Jan. 10 shooting at American Tobacco Campus. Two men stole a car and crashed it in front of ATC, where they shot at two people walking in front of the business. Durham police do not believe...
WRAL
Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
Police take armed man into custody at Durham home
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
cbs17
Man arrested in Durham officer-involved shooting now in jail with $25,000 bond
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Durham police said a suspect who had been arrested last week is now in jail with a secured bond of $25,000. Ahmmon Fishe, 21, was charged last week with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resist, delay, or obstruct.
6 officers placed on leave after person in custody of Raleigh police dies outside sweepstakes parlor, chief says Taser was used
Raleigh police are investigating after an in-custody death.
cbs17
Oxford felon gets 10 years in prison after shooting two people, leaving one to die: USDOJ
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man was sentenced Friday to a maximum of 10 years in prison for shooting two people and leaving one of them to die, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. In addition to the sentence, William...
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognized This Person?
SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
WRAL
Garner police charge woman for trafficking drugs on Garner Magnet High School campus
Deborah Romanus is facing three felony drug charges. A Garner police report identified the teacher planning to buy the drugs as "Jake, the auto mechanic teacher." WRAL News has learned "Jake" is Jake Stevens. Deborah Romanus is facing three felony drug charges. A Garner police report identified the teacher planning...
WRAL
Durham apartment fire put out: Two people hospitalized, one in custody
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman who was stabbed and an injured juvenile were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon as Durham police officers arrived at an apartment that was on fire. It happened around 12:31 p.m. Tuesday on Gunter Street near Rosedale Avenue. Durham police said authorities took both people injured to...
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
wcti12.com
Man arrested after trying to sell stolen tractor on Facebook Marketplace
EDGECOMBE COUNTY — A man was arrested by the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office and Nash County Sheriff's Office after police found he was trying to sell a stolen tractor on Facebook Marketplace. The tractor was a 2022 New Holland and was listed for $5,000. New, it is valued at...
cbs17
‘A walking miracle’: Raleigh mass shooting survivor to be released from hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A survivor of the Hedingham mass shooting in Raleigh will be released from the hospital on Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page organized by Mary Kathryn Kurth, Marcelle “Lynn” Gardner was hospitalized on Oct. 13, 2022 after being shot. “Today, after nearly 100...
3 people arrested after police chase, hit-and-run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive. The car struck a police car then crashed into another motorist at the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway before the suspects fled on foot.
WRAL
Triangle police see increase in car thefts
The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone.
Gunfire damages EnergyUnited power substation in Randolph County
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — EnergyUnited leaders responded to an alarm Tuesday morning to discover its Pleasant Hill Substation was damaged from an apparent gunshot, according to a news release from the company. The company said its customers who are served by the substation did not experience an outage as a...
'It'll make you real nervous' | Neighbors say safety is a concern after store clerk found stabbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been charged after a store clerk was stabbed in Burlington. Neighbors say this was not the first time they have seen police at the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart on South Ireland Street. Saturday night, a driver called 911 after a man was...
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Garner police say man broke into construction lot, rummaged through items
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they said broke into a construction lot. Officers said the man was seen rummaging through multiple buildings and vehicles. The police department shared surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes...
