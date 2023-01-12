ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Advocate

Video: George Santos Appeared at Brandon Straka Event Under Alias

A new video resurfaced online shows New York Rep. George Santos introducing himself under a different name and praising a would-be insurrectionist as his “idol.”. Reportedly appearing in 2019 at a WalkAway LGBT event in New York City, Santos introduced himself by another name — Anthony Devolder. WalkAway,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC awards hundreds of millions to vendors with criminal pasts

City Comptroller Brad Lander — who has publicly vowed to weed out bad actors among city contractors — has a history of looking the other way at shady contractors with criminal pasts. The city’s top financial watchdog, a socialist, is charged with monitoring city contracts, reviewing them for waste and fraud and — if there are red flags — sending them back to the issuing city agency for further review. Though Lander cannot stop a contract from proceeding, his office plays an important role in oversight and in practice can gum up the approval process. In October 2022, Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping, a longtime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chainstoreage.com

First Look: Whole Foods Market opens in NYC Art Deco landmark building

Whole Foods Market has opened its 17th store in the Big Apple. The natural and organic foods grocer unveiled a 42,000-sq.-ft. location — its 534th store to date — in New York City’s Financial District, in One Wall Street (at 66 Broadway). The Art Dec-styled building, which dates back to 1929, originally housed the Irving Trust Company. It has been reborn as a luxury condominiumwith retail space on the lower level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
947wls.com

No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again

The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
CHICAGO, IL
Source Money

Brooklyn Author William DeJesus in Negotiations to write Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography.

Author & Rapper William Young from Brooklyn East New York is in negotiations to write Blue Boy's Biography. After meeting Black Ink Mega Star (Puma) at summer Jam he landed his first big break. Nov 18, 2016, Puma released his book Titled "Please Underrstand My atmosphere" which represents the acronym for his name. Also Co-Writing the book for Brooklyn's Notorious A-Team Mr. DeJesus has been pushing forward ever since.
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New Yorkers tell painful tales of inflated food costs while grocery shopping

Inflation may have cooled slightly — but the still-high prices are hitting consumers hard. The Post talked to New Yorkers at city grocery stores about how the rising costs of food staples are forcing them to change their habits and cut back. Here are their stories: Joey Rafanan, 76, East Village, Manhattan Inflation is difficult for the retired doctor to stomach because it forced him to cut back on his favorite food — eggs. “I used to eat eggs every day for my breakfast, [I was] always buying eggs. I would eat scrambled eggs five days a week,” he said. “I would eat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
