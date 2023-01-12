PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Music fans, listen up! There's a new video music channel here in the Pittsburgh area!The new channel is called 'Music from the 412.'According to its website, it mainly plays videos from artists from this area, but it will also feature unsigned and small label artists from all over.Music genres range from folk and jazz to metal and hip-hop.You can stream videos on Roku or Amazon Fire TV, or visit the website MusicFromThe412.com

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO