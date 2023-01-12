Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
UNC Basketball looks to win third straight vs. rival NC State
The No. 22-ranked UNC basketball program plays host to No. 11 NC State in what will supposedly be a big-time ACC matchup. That is how long it has been since North Carolina defeated NC State. Sunday afternoon, they will have a chance to break that streak. The Tar Heels are...
Recruiting Notebook: Elite Pitt Transfer RB Target Bayshul Tuten Picks Virginia Tech
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pitt C John Hugley to Sit Out Remainder of Season
After sitting for the past month, Pitt Panthers center John Hugley announced he will sit out the rest of the year.
Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire's 'Pitt Six' Gloves Enshrined at College Football Hall of Fame
The gloves Pitt Panthers corner M.J. Devonshire wore during his Backyard Brawl-winning pick six have been immortalized in college football history.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 Pitt Commit Jahsear Whittington Announces Visit to Rutgers
It’s Junior Day at Rutgers this Sunday, and Jahsear Whittington will be in New Brunswick, New Jersey for the afternoon. Whittington, a 2024 four-star Pitt defensive lineman commit, announced via Twitter that he will be making the quick trek from his native Philadelphia to Rutgers’ campus for a day with Rutgers’ head coach Greg Schiano.
Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach
Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to ...
Instant analysis: WVU fires Harrison because something had to change
It is impossible right now to look at West Virginia basketball and think that things are OK. It is just as difficult to ignore that Thursday's move to fire assistant coach Larry Harrison aims to make things better.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 6-foot-8 OL Brody and Graysen Riffe Receive Preferred Walk-On Offers From Pitt
Sometimes all it takes to find talent is being in the right place at the right time. The Pitt coaching staff has been familiar with West Orange High in Winter Garden, Florida for a while, especially as the staff has watched 2024 quarterback target Trever Jackson, and that’s resulted in a big development. Two of them.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Addresses Larry Harrison’s Dismissal on Radio Show
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addressed on his weekly radio show the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 24 seasons under Huggins during one stint at Cincinnati (1989-97) and one at West Virginia (2007-23). “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t...
Pittsburgh Pirates: Is Andrew McCutchen worth that $5 million?
The MLB Hot Stove’s recent days have brought us both the feel-good and feel-bad stories of this offseason. The feel-bad story, of course, involves the possibility of Trevor Bauer being signed by some desperate team, so let’s forget that and consider for a moment Andrew McCutchen “returning home” to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium officially drops PPG from name
Those passing the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium over the last two days may notice a subtle change. On Jan.12, the organization unveiled new signage reflecting its recent name change to the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium, almost two weeks after it ended its naming partnership with sponsors PPG Paints and the PPG Foundation.
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
wtae.com
Neighbors 'on edge' as pieces of debris fall from Pittsburgh bridge
City officials say a plan is in place to address falling debris from the California Avenue bridge in the city's Brighton Heights Neighborhood. "I am on edge, really on edge every day," said Marcie Kemmler. Kemmler owns Don's Diner on the corner of Eckert Street. "We have been here for...
Mom Handcuffed, Stabbed Dead By Estranged Husband In Pittsburgh: Report
A 50-year-old Pittsburgh man wanted for handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife to death before sending a photo of her body to a friend was arrested in West Virginia earlier this week, according to authorities and a report by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. William L. Fitzgerald was captured on Interstate...
TV Talk: Filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ debuts 2nd season
PASADENA, Calif. – Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” filmed its second season in Pittsburgh and viewers can see the results when season two begins streaming episodes weekly Sunday. My first impression: Kingstown, Mich., has a lot more bridges in season two than it had in season one,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
There is nothing as majestic as a city bordered by two rivers, like downtown Pittsburgh, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. It rests comfortably in conjunction with the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, forming a triangle. Because of its shape, Downtown Pittsburgh is usually called The Golden Triangle. The downtown area has just...
New video music channel launches in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Music fans, listen up! There's a new video music channel here in the Pittsburgh area!The new channel is called 'Music from the 412.'According to its website, it mainly plays videos from artists from this area, but it will also feature unsigned and small label artists from all over.Music genres range from folk and jazz to metal and hip-hop.You can stream videos on Roku or Amazon Fire TV, or visit the website MusicFromThe412.com
nextpittsburgh.com
8 major development projects to watch in 2023
Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
Farm and Dairy
Phipps Conservatory full of wonder and whimsy
Recently, my husband had to say my name three times before I realized he was talking to me. Only slightly embarrassed, I answered his question and then returned to my reverie. Typically in the middle of January, I start to daydream more than usual. It doesn’t matter if I am cooking dinner or driving my car, my mind starts to drift to another place.
