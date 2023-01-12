ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2024 Pitt Commit Jahsear Whittington Announces Visit to Rutgers

It’s Junior Day at Rutgers this Sunday, and Jahsear Whittington will be in New Brunswick, New Jersey for the afternoon. Whittington, a 2024 four-star Pitt defensive lineman commit, announced via Twitter that he will be making the quick trek from his native Philadelphia to Rutgers’ campus for a day with Rutgers’ head coach Greg Schiano.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Spun

Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach

Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to ...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins Addresses Larry Harrison’s Dismissal on Radio Show

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addressed on his weekly radio show the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 24 seasons under Huggins during one stint at Cincinnati (1989-97) and one at West Virginia (2007-23). “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t...
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Is Andrew McCutchen worth that $5 million?

The MLB Hot Stove’s recent days have brought us both the feel-good and feel-bad stories of this offseason. The feel-bad story, of course, involves the possibility of Trevor Bauer being signed by some desperate team, so let’s forget that and consider for a moment Andrew McCutchen “returning home” to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium officially drops PPG from name

Those passing the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium over the last two days may notice a subtle change. On Jan.12, the organization unveiled new signage reflecting its recent name change to the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium, almost two weeks after it ended its naming partnership with sponsors PPG Paints and the PPG Foundation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
GLEN DALE, WV
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Pittsburgh, PA

There is nothing as majestic as a city bordered by two rivers, like downtown Pittsburgh, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. It rests comfortably in conjunction with the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, forming a triangle. Because of its shape, Downtown Pittsburgh is usually called The Golden Triangle. The downtown area has just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New video music channel launches in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Music fans, listen up! There's a new video music channel here in the Pittsburgh area!The new channel is called 'Music from the 412.'According to its website, it mainly plays videos from artists from this area, but it will also feature unsigned and small label artists from all over.Music genres range from folk and jazz to metal and hip-hop.You can stream videos on Roku or Amazon Fire TV, or visit the website MusicFromThe412.com 
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 major development projects to watch in 2023

Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Farm and Dairy

Phipps Conservatory full of wonder and whimsy

Recently, my husband had to say my name three times before I realized he was talking to me. Only slightly embarrassed, I answered his question and then returned to my reverie. Typically in the middle of January, I start to daydream more than usual. It doesn’t matter if I am cooking dinner or driving my car, my mind starts to drift to another place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy