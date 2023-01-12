Read full article on original website
Vernie Kennedy
3d ago
Chair of Political Party A? There is no "Party A" in Louisiana. She was chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Louisiana and was elected as vice chair on civic engagement of the National Democratic Committee
2
Hog chaser
3d ago
Just do the Right Thing. When you turn your back on God! Satan will take you in another direction. "Prison"
3
Related
Guatemalan Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana for Illegally Using Social Security Number to Obtain Employment
Guatemalan Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana for Illegally Using Social Security Number to Obtain Employment. Louisiana – A native of Guatemala has pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana and was sentenced for illegally using a social security number to qualify for employment. On Friday,...
Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to prison on wire fraud charge
Former Louisiana state senator Karen Carter Peterson will serve prison time after pleading guilty to a seven-year defrauding scheme in which she took money from the state Democratic Party and her own campaign fund to gamble.
NOLA.com
Federal gun prosecutions surge in response to New Orleans crime
On Dec. 12, a woman walked into the 8th District police station in the French Quarter to report that her ex-boyfriend had threatened to kill her on a 2 a.m. drive into New Orleans East. “Love kills,” Kody Severin said as he pointed a gun at her face, she told...
calcasieu.info
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been sentenced to ten years in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Friday, January...
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Sentenced to Three Years on Federal Firearms Charges
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Sentenced to Three Years on Federal Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Friday, January 13, 2023, United States District Judge Susie Morgan sentenced Kareem Madison, 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 10, 2023, to thirty-seven months (3 years, 1 month) in the Bureau of Prisons for a violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to More than 7 Years After Being Found with a Firearm and Drugs During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to More than 7 Years After Being Found with a Firearm and Drugs During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged and sentenced to prison for possessing controlled narcotics with the intent to distribute them, using a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and illegally possessing a firearm.
Louisiana Serial Counterfeiter Sentenced to Federal Prison After Guilty Plea
Louisiana Serial Counterfeiter Sentenced to Federal Prison After Guilty Plea. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to passing and attempting to pass counterfeit Federal Reserve notes in exchange for goods and products in Louisiana in early 2022 and has now been sentenced to prison. On Thursday, January...
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
fox8live.com
Second mistrial declared by New Orleans judge in 2018 Mardi Gras double-murder case
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One day after the Louisiana Supreme Court reversed a mistrial ruling in the double-murder trial of two men accused of a mass shooting on Mardi Gras 2018, a New Orleans judge again declared a mistrial to end the proceedings Saturday (Jan. 14) at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.
fox8live.com
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Irvin Mayfield has been released from federal prison, having served less than a year of an 18-month sentence for defrauding the New Orleans Public Library Foundation of $1.3 million, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed. Records obtained by Fox 8 show the disgraced musician was released from...
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
wbrz.com
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is one of at least 32 clerks' offices in the state affected by a cyber attack forcing them to do things the old-fashioned way — with a pen and paper. WBRZ checked with the following clerk of court...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison on Firearms Charges After 33 Firearms Were Discovered in His Storage Unit
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison on Firearms Charges After 33 Firearms Were Discovered in His Storage Unit. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 82 months (6 years, 10 months) for possession of firearms as a convicted felon after 33 firearms were discovered in his storage unit.
NOLA.com
How many people died in Hurricane Katrina? Toll reduced 17 years later
The mystery of how many people died as a result of Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee failures that accompanied it is still being puzzled over more than 17 years after the storm's devastation. A new toll taking into account findings from medical logs has reduced the number significantly -- by around one quarter.
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have arrested and charged a Louisiana man with multiple hunting violations including a charge of fraud surrounding a big buck contest. That arrest was made on January 3rd in Grant Parish in the central part of the state. Farrion Fletcher Junior...
kalb.com
27 areas in Louisiana once ‘urban’ reclassified as ‘rural’
Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?. La. Illuminator has reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state's homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait. Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, editor for the La. Illuminator, about the possibility.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit
Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer. Shreveport, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, police, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended a Louisiana man suspected of possession of crack, powder cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute. The...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
