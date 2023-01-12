Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Artemis takes music theme for 22nd annual Mardi Gras Soiree
The Krewe of Artemis hosted its 22nd annual Mardi Gras Soiree in the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall on Saturday evening. Queen Artemis XXII along with her king were presented in a tableau titled "Artemis Loves Music.”. Artemis Captain Joanne Walker Harvey’s whistle exchange called the festivities to...
BR student’s documentary about her survival from domestic violence to feature at film festival in Paris
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chantee’ Harris never thought she would live long enough to tell her story. ”I always thought it was going to be death,” Harris said. Harris said she was caught in an abusive relationship back in 2015. She claims her former boyfriend physically and...
brproud.com
Glen Oaks High Marching Band invites families to ‘Karaoke and Movie on the Lawn’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Glen Oaks High School Marching Band and Glen Oaks Alumni Band are coming together for a family-friendly event in the capital city. Karaoke & Movie on the Lawn hopes to highlight the hard work the band students put into perfecting their craft. The band is known for playing a huge part in boosting school spirit and performing at community events. School leaders believe that music provides great value to the youth.
theadvocate.com
How Baton Rouge influenced Martin Luther King Jr.: 'He learned from it.'
Martin Luther King Jr.'s name and image pop up all over Baton Rouge, from brightly rendered murals to buildings like the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Gus Young Ave. But what sort of ties did King have to Baton Rouge during his lifetime? Though he wasn't a...
brproud.com
Local councilman hosts community cleanup, kicks off Martin Luther King Jr. events in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., hosted a community cleanup to kick off a series of events for Martin Luther King in Baton Rouge. The District 6 MLK Community Clean-Up + Blight Remediation was held on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 8 a.m....
Store blends Louisiana favorites into new sweet, savory treat
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Lamendola’s Supermarket, “science said that it couldn’t be done” – a jambalaya king cake. Yes, you read that right. A king cake made with jambalaya filling. Daphne Lamendola, store’s owner, created the new flavor because she wants to be unique. She said everyone makes boudin king cakes. “I always […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 2-6
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 2-6. Korina Heal, 326 W Caroline St. Gonzales, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.
theadvocate.com
Shrimp Aurora, jumbo carrot cake and a Cuban sandwich: Best things we ate this week
If you’re like me and like a more traditional red pasta sauce, Monjunis can be a controversial pick, as the red gravy runs on the sweeter side. But don't let that stop you because the restaurant has an expansive menu with additional great choices of sandwiches and salads, and a cozy atmosphere when gathered with family or friends. The Shrimp Aurora is the best of the sauce worlds at Monjunis. The red sauce and white Alfredo sauce are combined and served with boiled shrimp and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, all on a large bed of angel hair pasta. The luscious sauce combo cuts the sweetness and makes a thicker gravy. And it’s a meal enough to share, or bring home leftovers.
theadvocate.com
Crumbl Cookies set to open two more locations in Baton Rouge market; see where
Crumbl Cookies, the popular cookie chain known for its oversized offerings, will open two more stores in the Baton Rouge market this year, the franchisee for the locations said Friday. Franchisee Colton Jorgenson said Crumbl will open its Denham Springs location in April and its Gonzales site in early October....
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man who became viral TikTok star dies at 33 of apparent heart attack
A TikTok star known as Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, according to media outlets, died this week at the age of 33. LeJeune, who was from Lafayette, amassed more than 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes on the social platform with videos of him eating bizarre foods. He filmed many of his videos in front of the Cajundome and at local restaurants such as Judice Inn and Lagneauxs.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House
Lunch specials featured Monday through Sunday at Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House on Airline Highway. Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HousePhoto byM Henderson. Frank's Restaurant and Smoke House at 8353 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge is a town staple for a home-style breakfast, seven days a week. Frank's also serves lunch.
wbrz.com
Pub known for live music slammed with noise complaints; owner now facing criminal charges
BATON ROUGE - Happy's Irish Pub is one of several bars you'll find along 3rd Street downtown. The bar is known for its live music performances on weekend nights, but the owner is facing charges after noise complaints poured in. "I think most people were wanting to see it shut...
iheart.com
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
A restaurant in Louisiana is earning praise for being one of the best steakhouses in the country. Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in the Pelican State managed to make the cut. According to the site:. "... Whether you're looking...
theadvocate.com
New partners at Kean Miller, new hire at Stirling
-- John DeArmond has joined Stirling's commercial real estate team as an advisor, working in the company’s Baton Rouge office. Before joining Stirling, DeArmond established car wash locations in Gonzales and Prairieville. After five years in business, he helped with the sale of both properties. He earned a bachelor's...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years
The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history. Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
brproud.com
Ascension Parish awaits brand new Girl Scouts DreamLab, a place for girls to ‘dream big’
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — As girls across the nation are encouraged to dream big and hone their leadership skills, a unique program designed to encourage girls is on its way to Ascension Parish. As of January, a brand-new Girl Scouts DreamLab is under construction in Gonzales. This innovative activity...
cenlanow.com
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The father was taken to a local hospital...
theadvocate.com
Religion Briefs: World Religion Day celebration at St. Mark's
A World Religion Day celebration will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Baton Rouge Baha'i Faith Unity Center, 4270 Perkins Road. The day is designed to highlight the idea that the spiritual rituals underlying the world's religions are harmonious, and that religions play a significant role in unifying humanity.
theadvocate.com
Iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's gets OK to proceed on license despite opposition
Over a quarter century after its initial closing, iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's has cleared another hurdle to re-opening after the city-parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted unanimously Thursday to allow Murphy's to continue its licensing process despite opposition from area property owners. Originally opened in 1980, Murphy's Bar was...
theadvocate.com
Last year home construction declined in every area of Lafayette Parish. Except this one
Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 were down from the extremely high levels in 2021 that went down as the building-est year on record in Lafayette Parish. Due to rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
