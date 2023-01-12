ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krewe of Artemis takes music theme for 22nd annual Mardi Gras Soiree

The Krewe of Artemis hosted its 22nd annual Mardi Gras Soiree in the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall on Saturday evening. Queen Artemis XXII along with her king were presented in a tableau titled "Artemis Loves Music.”. Artemis Captain Joanne Walker Harvey’s whistle exchange called the festivities to...
Glen Oaks High Marching Band invites families to ‘Karaoke and Movie on the Lawn’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Glen Oaks High School Marching Band and Glen Oaks Alumni Band are coming together for a family-friendly event in the capital city. Karaoke & Movie on the Lawn hopes to highlight the hard work the band students put into perfecting their craft. The band is known for playing a huge part in boosting school spirit and performing at community events. School leaders believe that music provides great value to the youth.
Store blends Louisiana favorites into new sweet, savory treat

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Lamendola’s Supermarket, “science said that it couldn’t be done” – a jambalaya king cake. Yes, you read that right. A king cake made with jambalaya filling. Daphne Lamendola, store’s owner, created the new flavor because she wants to be unique. She said everyone makes boudin king cakes. “I always […]
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 2-6

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 2-6. Korina Heal, 326 W Caroline St. Gonzales, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.
Shrimp Aurora, jumbo carrot cake and a Cuban sandwich: Best things we ate this week

If you’re like me and like a more traditional red pasta sauce, Monjunis can be a controversial pick, as the red gravy runs on the sweeter side. But don't let that stop you because the restaurant has an expansive menu with additional great choices of sandwiches and salads, and a cozy atmosphere when gathered with family or friends. The Shrimp Aurora is the best of the sauce worlds at Monjunis. The red sauce and white Alfredo sauce are combined and served with boiled shrimp and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, all on a large bed of angel hair pasta. The luscious sauce combo cuts the sweetness and makes a thicker gravy. And it’s a meal enough to share, or bring home leftovers.
Lafayette man who became viral TikTok star dies at 33 of apparent heart attack

A TikTok star known as Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, according to media outlets, died this week at the age of 33. LeJeune, who was from Lafayette, amassed more than 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes on the social platform with videos of him eating bizarre foods. He filmed many of his videos in front of the Cajundome and at local restaurants such as Judice Inn and Lagneauxs.
New partners at Kean Miller, new hire at Stirling

-- John DeArmond has joined Stirling's commercial real estate team as an advisor, working in the company’s Baton Rouge office. Before joining Stirling, DeArmond established car wash locations in Gonzales and Prairieville. After five years in business, he helped with the sale of both properties. He earned a bachelor's...
Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years

The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history. Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
Religion Briefs: World Religion Day celebration at St. Mark's

A World Religion Day celebration will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Baton Rouge Baha'i Faith Unity Center, 4270 Perkins Road. The day is designed to highlight the idea that the spiritual rituals underlying the world's religions are harmonious, and that religions play a significant role in unifying humanity.
Iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's gets OK to proceed on license despite opposition

Over a quarter century after its initial closing, iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's has cleared another hurdle to re-opening after the city-parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted unanimously Thursday to allow Murphy's to continue its licensing process despite opposition from area property owners. Originally opened in 1980, Murphy's Bar was...
Last year home construction declined in every area of Lafayette Parish. Except this one

Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 were down from the extremely high levels in 2021 that went down as the building-est year on record in Lafayette Parish. Due to rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
