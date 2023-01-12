Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Bryan Blake receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award
GLOUCESTER — Gloucester resident Bryan Blake received the Governor’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award at the Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department Annual Banquet, Saturday, January 14. The award was presented to Blake by Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents Down East. The Order of the Long...
Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 16, 17 & 18
Theodore Hrywny 90, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Michael Voss, Morehead City. Michael Voo...
Keep an eye on your catalytic converter
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Across the country, people are having an important component of their car stolen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 80,000 catalytic converters have been taken. Last year in Onslow County, a catalytic converter raid put 27 people behind bars. “The day we did the original raid, we got over […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Massive 560-pound swordfish caught off North Carolina by 13-year old
Veteran Outer Banks N.C. Capt. Michael Tickle runs the 67-foot Jerrett Bay boat “Wasteknot” out of Morehead City. But on Dec. 29 he headed offshore on a friend’s much smaller 28-foot Southport boat with his 13-year old son Kelson, and 28-year old boat mate Zach Grantham for a go at swordfish.
carolinacoastonline.com
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NORTH CAROLINA, CARTERET COUNTY 19 SP 200 234 DEEP BAY DR NEWPORT, NC
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NORTH CAROLINA, CARTERET COUNTY 19 SP 200 234 DEEP BAY DR NEWPORT, NC Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by David Wayne Perry and Teresa Riggs Perry dated November 17, 2017, recorded on November 17, 2017, in Instrument No.: 1593166, of the Carteret County Public Registry (“Deed of Trust”), conveying certain real property in Carteret County to John B. Third, Trustee, for the benefit of Movement Mortgage, LLC. Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the undersigned, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on January 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Carteret County, North Carolina, to wit: TRACT #1: BEING ALL OF LOT 7 OF DEEP BAY SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN ON MAP OR PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 13, PAGE 9. TRACT #2: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 7 OF THE DEEP BAY SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OR MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION IN MAP BOOK 13, PAGE 9, CARTERET COUNTY REGISTRY; RUNNING THENCE S 78-10 W ALONG THE NORTHERN BOUNDARY OF DEEP BAY DRIVE, 43 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING N 22-36 E 76.05 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT 7; RUNNING THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE WESTERN BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 7, 62.72 FEET TO THE NORTHERN BOUNDARY LINE OF DEEP BAY DRIVE, TO THE POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING. BEING ALL OF THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED IN DEED RECORDED IN BOOK 1569, PAGE 61, CARTERET COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS. Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record. Said property is commonly known as 234 Deep Bay Drive, Newport, NC 28570; Parcel #: 633603424550000 A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, PLLC, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30, if the highest bidder at the sale, resale, or any upset bidder fails to comply with its bid upon the tender of a deed for the real property, or after a bona fide attempt to tender such a deed, the clerk of superior court may, upon motion, enter an order authorizing a resale of the real property. The defaulting bidder at any sale or resale or any defaulting upset bidder is liable for the bid made, and in case a resale is had because of such default, shall remain liable to the extent that the final sale price is less than the bid plus all the costs of any resale. Any deposit or compliance bond made by the defaulting bidder shall secure payment of the amount, if any, for which the defaulting bidder remains liable under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to any and all superior liens, including taxes and special assessments. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owners of the property are David Wayne Perry and Teresa Riggs Perry. An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C. Gen. S tat. § 45-21.29, in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination [N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.16(b)(2)]. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC, Substitute Trustee, Attorney, Aaron Seagroves, NCSB No. 50979 Matthew Cogswell, NCSB No. 58827 5550 77 Center Drive, Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28217 PHONE: 980-201-3840 File No.: 19-42885 59 J18,25.
carolinacoastonline.com
Grayer Willis Jr., 78; service Jan. 21
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, NC, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at Victoria Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
carolinacoastonline.com
Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
carolinacoastonline.com
Daniel McGee, 73; service Jan. 28
Daniel (Dan) Edmund McGee, born October 8, 1949, in Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in his home in Ocean, North Carolina. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his Ocean, North Carolina residence. For the address or questions please contact danielmcgeecelebrationoflife@gmail.com.
piratemedia1.com
Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
jocoreport.com
Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction In Clayton
CLAYTON – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Clayton this Spring. Located at 805 Town Center Blvd., in the Clayton Town Center near the Walmart Supercenter, the restaurant will be the first for franchise partner Donny Nobles. This will be the fourth Eggs Up Grill franchise to open in the Raleigh market.
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Karen Blevins, 61; service later
Karen Blevins, 61, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will have a celebration of Karen’s life at a later date. Karen was born on April 30, 1961, in Cherry Point, N.C. to William and Ruth Blevins. She enjoyed practicing her calligraphy skills and painting. Karen specialized in abstracts. Her talent was evident in her artwork. She loved crafting and dabbled in wood burning also. Karen will be treasured as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
carolinacoastonline.com
D.E. Herring, 95; service Jan. 18
D. E. Gene Herring, 95, formerly of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
carolinacoastonline.com
Hulda Penny, 82; incomplete
Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Lisa Taylor, 56; incomplete
Lisa Laverne Taylor, 56, of Morehead City, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
County board adopts proclamation to honor those who died in Down East plane crash last year
BEAUFORT — Carteret County has named Monday, Feb. 13 as “Young Waterfowlers’ Day” in honor of four Down East teenagers and two adults who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash on that date in 2022. Commissioners unanimously adopted a proclamation to that effect during...
WITN
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Rules on mass, scale ready: Commission considers replacement structure limits
Now that the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission and the Swansboro Planning Board have had the chance to review a text amendment that addresses the size and placement of replacement structures in the town’s historic district, the Swansboro Board of Commissioners will have the chance to act. Andrea Correll, town...
Comments / 0