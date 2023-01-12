NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NORTH CAROLINA, CARTERET COUNTY 19 SP 200 234 DEEP BAY DR NEWPORT, NC Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by David Wayne Perry and Teresa Riggs Perry dated November 17, 2017, recorded on November 17, 2017, in Instrument No.: 1593166, of the Carteret County Public Registry (“Deed of Trust”), conveying certain real property in Carteret County to John B. Third, Trustee, for the benefit of Movement Mortgage, LLC. Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the undersigned, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on January 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Carteret County, North Carolina, to wit: TRACT #1: BEING ALL OF LOT 7 OF DEEP BAY SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN ON MAP OR PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 13, PAGE 9. TRACT #2: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 7 OF THE DEEP BAY SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OR MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION IN MAP BOOK 13, PAGE 9, CARTERET COUNTY REGISTRY; RUNNING THENCE S 78-10 W ALONG THE NORTHERN BOUNDARY OF DEEP BAY DRIVE, 43 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING N 22-36 E 76.05 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT 7; RUNNING THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE WESTERN BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID LOT 7, 62.72 FEET TO THE NORTHERN BOUNDARY LINE OF DEEP BAY DRIVE, TO THE POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING. BEING ALL OF THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED IN DEED RECORDED IN BOOK 1569, PAGE 61, CARTERET COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS. Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record. Said property is commonly known as 234 Deep Bay Drive, Newport, NC 28570; Parcel #: 633603424550000 A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, PLLC, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30, if the highest bidder at the sale, resale, or any upset bidder fails to comply with its bid upon the tender of a deed for the real property, or after a bona fide attempt to tender such a deed, the clerk of superior court may, upon motion, enter an order authorizing a resale of the real property. The defaulting bidder at any sale or resale or any defaulting upset bidder is liable for the bid made, and in case a resale is had because of such default, shall remain liable to the extent that the final sale price is less than the bid plus all the costs of any resale. Any deposit or compliance bond made by the defaulting bidder shall secure payment of the amount, if any, for which the defaulting bidder remains liable under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.30. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to any and all superior liens, including taxes and special assessments. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owners of the property are David Wayne Perry and Teresa Riggs Perry. An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C. Gen. S tat. § 45-21.29, in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination [N.C. Gen. Stat. § 45-21.16(b)(2)]. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC, Substitute Trustee, Attorney, Aaron Seagroves, NCSB No. 50979 Matthew Cogswell, NCSB No. 58827 5550 77 Center Drive, Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28217 PHONE: 980-201-3840 File No.: 19-42885 59 J18,25.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO