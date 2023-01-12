Read full article on original website
Few showers possible; better chance this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm, breezy Thursday ahead... SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day as rain chances climb. Despite the clouds, Wednesday was another above-average day... Anticipate cloudy and mild conditions to continue into the evening and overnight hours. A few showers will be possible overnight, but many locations will stay dry. Temperatures will only temporarily make it into the low to mid 50s in most locations before quickly rebounding into the 50s and 60s in our NW counties and even around the 70-degree mark around Charlotte Thursday afternoon. Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and scattered showers as a cold front pushes east.
First Alert Weather from Tuesday night until Wednesday for scattered showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As one wave of rain moves out of our area, we’re tracking a second round that will impact us on Thursday. Behind the Thursday system, temperatures will cool down and we’ll briefly dry out and get some sunshine before rain chances return on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Fog may disrupt your drive to work Wednesday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy, dense fog will continue to develop overnight into tomorrow morning. Plan ahead and get the latest conditions before you head out the door to work with the free WBTV First Alert Weather App. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Morning fog. Thursday and Sunday: More wet...
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday as rain moves into the area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rounds of rain will impact the Carolinas through the weekend. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Morning/midday showers. After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s with increasing clouds for the second half of the day. Because of this, overnight lows will only fall to the middle 40s.
Threat of widespread rainfall prompts First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Widespread rainfall and some areas of patchy fog will impact our Tuesday morning commute. We’ll get a break from the rain on Wednesday before a few more waves of rain impact our area for the end of the week into the week. First Alert Weather...
Water outage reported in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some south Charlotte customers will find themselves without water this morning due to a pipe burst. Charlotte Water says that’s impacting people in the area of 1500 and 1700 Montford Drive, just off of Woodlawn Road. Crews told WBTV they hoped water would be restored...
House fire on Grafton Place in east Charlotte deemed accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was taken to the hospital following an early-morning house fire Tuesday in east Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called to the fire on Grafton Place shortly before 4:30 a.m. That’s off Albemarle Road and between North Sharon Amity Road and Central Avenue.
Citizen shoots, grazes juvenile attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was grazed by a bullet while attempting to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say. Officers responded to the shooting on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. in the 100 block of Southwold Drive. The juvenile was attempting to steal a vehicle when...
Firefighters called to house fire on Masters Court in south Charlotte
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim's ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant.
Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
Charlotte Knights to open Paper Mill Pub at Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights have unveiled plans and renderings for a year-round neighborhood pub at Truist Field. The Paper Mill Pub is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. Its name pays homage to Virginia Paper Company, whose building was located where the field currently...
Inmate pronounced dead at Mecklenburg County Detention Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county’s detention center. Bryon Miller, 49, was found unresponsive in his assigned housing unit around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead half an hour later by Medic. “MCSO is...
Exploring the Museum of Illusions in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the first new museum to open in Charlotte in more than a decade and it’ll have you second-guessing everything!. The Museum of Illusions opened last month inside the Ally Charlotte Center in uptown Charlotte, near Bank of America Stadium. QC Life’s Cheryl...
New Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea set to hit shelves in March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery have teamed up to brew Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, the two Carolina-based brands announced Monday. The hard tea is expected to hit shelves in March in the form of 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans, a news release stated.
Spencer Police reacting to several shots fired calls, one injury
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, neighbors, police, and local officials were gathering in the Town of Spencer to talk about a recent rash of shots fired calls. The town of just over 3300 residents typically has very little crime, but these recent events have put many on edge and police say they want to stop it.
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge. Mary Santina Collins was found...
“Profits over people”: Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise with them on proposed landfill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are not giving up in the fight against a proposed landfill. The landfill would sit in the area of Kelly Road between Oakdale and Pleasant Grove Roads. City zoning laws allow landfills in residential areas, so legally their hands...
Alex Murdaugh trial begins next week in South Carolina
Last week Zillow predicted that Charlotte would be the hottest housing market in the country this year. One of the courtesies is offering a cup of coffee and a muffin to whomever is hungry. It's called - "the muffin ministry." Hearing to held as state lawmakers consider bill to get...
