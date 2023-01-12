If you’re like me and like a more traditional red pasta sauce, Monjunis can be a controversial pick, as the red gravy runs on the sweeter side. But don't let that stop you because the restaurant has an expansive menu with additional great choices of sandwiches and salads, and a cozy atmosphere when gathered with family or friends. The Shrimp Aurora is the best of the sauce worlds at Monjunis. The red sauce and white Alfredo sauce are combined and served with boiled shrimp and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, all on a large bed of angel hair pasta. The luscious sauce combo cuts the sweetness and makes a thicker gravy. And it’s a meal enough to share, or bring home leftovers.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO