theadvocate.com
Krewe of Artemis takes music theme for 22nd annual Mardi Gras Soiree
The Krewe of Artemis hosted its 22nd annual Mardi Gras Soiree in the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall on Saturday evening. Queen Artemis XXII along with her king were presented in a tableau titled "Artemis Loves Music.”. Artemis Captain Joanne Walker Harvey’s whistle exchange called the festivities to...
theadvocate.com
How Baton Rouge influenced Martin Luther King Jr.: 'He learned from it.'
Martin Luther King Jr.'s name and image pop up all over Baton Rouge, from brightly rendered murals to buildings like the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Gus Young Ave. But what sort of ties did King have to Baton Rouge during his lifetime? Though he wasn't a...
theadvocate.com
Crumbl Cookies set to open two more locations in Baton Rouge market; see where
Crumbl Cookies, the popular cookie chain known for its oversized offerings, will open two more stores in the Baton Rouge market this year, the franchisee for the locations said Friday. Franchisee Colton Jorgenson said Crumbl will open its Denham Springs location in April and its Gonzales site in early October....
theadvocate.com
Shrimp Aurora, jumbo carrot cake and a Cuban sandwich: Best things we ate this week
If you’re like me and like a more traditional red pasta sauce, Monjunis can be a controversial pick, as the red gravy runs on the sweeter side. But don't let that stop you because the restaurant has an expansive menu with additional great choices of sandwiches and salads, and a cozy atmosphere when gathered with family or friends. The Shrimp Aurora is the best of the sauce worlds at Monjunis. The red sauce and white Alfredo sauce are combined and served with boiled shrimp and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, all on a large bed of angel hair pasta. The luscious sauce combo cuts the sweetness and makes a thicker gravy. And it’s a meal enough to share, or bring home leftovers.
theadvocate.com
Last year home construction declined in every area of Lafayette Parish. Except this one
Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 were down from the extremely high levels in 2021 that went down as the building-est year on record in Lafayette Parish. Due to rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Parish 2023 Teachers of the Year announced. See who was selected.
The 2023-2024 Lafayette Parish teachers of the year have been selected. The district recognized its teachers of the year, who were nominated by their peers and evaluated by district administrators and community leaders. After being selected by his or her school as its teacher of the year, educators can participate...
theadvocate.com
See the Lafayette Parish 2023 Students of the Year
Lafayette Parish schools recognized some of its best and brightest students when the 2023-2024 Student of the Year winners were announced Friday. One student was selected from each school as their Student of the Year. Those awardees then competed to be chosen as the district’s Student of the Year. Potential winners had to submit a written essay, a student portfolio and were interviewed by a panel of retired teachers and administrators.
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years
The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history. Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
theadvocate.com
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in Louisiana to earn...
theadvocate.com
Religion Briefs: World Religion Day celebration at St. Mark's
A World Religion Day celebration will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Baton Rouge Baha'i Faith Unity Center, 4270 Perkins Road. The day is designed to highlight the idea that the spiritual rituals underlying the world's religions are harmonious, and that religions play a significant role in unifying humanity.
theadvocate.com
Local tech company acquires computer service firm, new Kia dealership
APEX Technologies acquires Sullivan Computer Services. APEX Technologies of Baton Rouge has acquired Sullivan Computer Services of Gonzales. The deal provides additional technical and sales talent to APEX and more than 60 new small to medium-sized business clients. SCS was founded by Jason Sullivan in 2006, The company offers remote...
theadvocate.com
Sugarcane farmers rush to harvest after freeze, but still see near record crops
Patrick Frischhertz, a sugarcane farmer in Plaquemine, finished harvesting his sugarcane on Jan. 12 and breathed a huge sigh of relief. “I feel very blessed to be able to cut all the cane out of our fields,” he said. “It was looking really bleak.”. In late December 2022,...
theadvocate.com
Alexander decides not to renew school superintendent contract
Ascension School Board is looking for a new superintendent after its current system head has decided not to renew his contract. Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced his decision not to renew his contract after June 30 during the Jan. 10 Ascension Parish School Board meeting. "It has been...
theadvocate.com
Photos: Southern basketball downs Grambling
The Southern University Jaguars hosted rival Grambling State in SWAC basketball action at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Southern women defeated Grambling State 59-49 while the men won 81-73.
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
theadvocate.com
Tire distribution facility to create 200+ jobs in Franklin
Kumho Tires, a South Korean company will build a warehouse and distribution facility in Franklin that will create more than 200 jobs. St. Mary Parish officials said the 350,000-square-foot warehouse will handle 5 million tires a year. The facility will utilize the container services at the Port of New Orleans, which is the top importer of natural rubber in the U.S.
theadvocate.com
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
theadvocate.com
Old Dat Dog building in downtown Lafayette has a new tenant; Here's what we know so far
The former Dat Dog building has been leased to a business group that could start construction on the building next week. The group will begin on significant construction on the building, sources indicated, with a goal of opening by the start of Festival International in late April, said Ravi Daggula with Greenbriar Investments, the group that bought the building one year ago for $1.645 million.
theadvocate.com
A lawsuit claiming Louisiana universities mishandled rape allegations is moving forward
A lawsuit that accuses multiple Louisiana universities of failing to protect students on three campuses from an alleged serial sexual predator is moving forward after a federal judge ruled the accusations credible enough to go to trial. The plaintiff is one of six women who accused Victor Daniel Silva of...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man who became viral TikTok star dies at 33 of apparent heart attack
A TikTok star known as Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, according to media outlets, died this week at the age of 33. LeJeune, who was from Lafayette, amassed more than 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes on the social platform with videos of him eating bizarre foods. He filmed many of his videos in front of the Cajundome and at local restaurants such as Judice Inn and Lagneauxs.
