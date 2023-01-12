ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Artemis takes music theme for 22nd annual Mardi Gras Soiree

The Krewe of Artemis hosted its 22nd annual Mardi Gras Soiree in the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall on Saturday evening. Queen Artemis XXII along with her king were presented in a tableau titled "Artemis Loves Music.”. Artemis Captain Joanne Walker Harvey’s whistle exchange called the festivities to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Shrimp Aurora, jumbo carrot cake and a Cuban sandwich: Best things we ate this week

If you’re like me and like a more traditional red pasta sauce, Monjunis can be a controversial pick, as the red gravy runs on the sweeter side. But don't let that stop you because the restaurant has an expansive menu with additional great choices of sandwiches and salads, and a cozy atmosphere when gathered with family or friends. The Shrimp Aurora is the best of the sauce worlds at Monjunis. The red sauce and white Alfredo sauce are combined and served with boiled shrimp and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, all on a large bed of angel hair pasta. The luscious sauce combo cuts the sweetness and makes a thicker gravy. And it’s a meal enough to share, or bring home leftovers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Last year home construction declined in every area of Lafayette Parish. Except this one

Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 were down from the extremely high levels in 2021 that went down as the building-est year on record in Lafayette Parish. Due to rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Parish 2023 Teachers of the Year announced. See who was selected.

The 2023-2024 Lafayette Parish teachers of the year have been selected. The district recognized its teachers of the year, who were nominated by their peers and evaluated by district administrators and community leaders. After being selected by his or her school as its teacher of the year, educators can participate...
theadvocate.com

See the Lafayette Parish 2023 Students of the Year

Lafayette Parish schools recognized some of its best and brightest students when the 2023-2024 Student of the Year winners were announced Friday. One student was selected from each school as their Student of the Year. Those awardees then competed to be chosen as the district’s Student of the Year. Potential winners had to submit a written essay, a student portfolio and were interviewed by a panel of retired teachers and administrators.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years

The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history. Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Religion Briefs: World Religion Day celebration at St. Mark's

A World Religion Day celebration will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Baton Rouge Baha'i Faith Unity Center, 4270 Perkins Road. The day is designed to highlight the idea that the spiritual rituals underlying the world's religions are harmonious, and that religions play a significant role in unifying humanity.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Local tech company acquires computer service firm, new Kia dealership

APEX Technologies acquires Sullivan Computer Services. APEX Technologies of Baton Rouge has acquired Sullivan Computer Services of Gonzales. The deal provides additional technical and sales talent to APEX and more than 60 new small to medium-sized business clients. SCS was founded by Jason Sullivan in 2006, The company offers remote...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Alexander decides not to renew school superintendent contract

Ascension School Board is looking for a new superintendent after its current system head has decided not to renew his contract. Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced his decision not to renew his contract after June 30 during the Jan. 10 Ascension Parish School Board meeting. "It has been...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Southern basketball downs Grambling

The Southern University Jaguars hosted rival Grambling State in SWAC basketball action at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Southern women defeated Grambling State 59-49 while the men won 81-73.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Tire distribution facility to create 200+ jobs in Franklin

Kumho Tires, a South Korean company will build a warehouse and distribution facility in Franklin that will create more than 200 jobs. St. Mary Parish officials said the 350,000-square-foot warehouse will handle 5 million tires a year. The facility will utilize the container services at the Port of New Orleans, which is the top importer of natural rubber in the U.S.
FRANKLIN, LA
theadvocate.com

Old Dat Dog building in downtown Lafayette has a new tenant; Here's what we know so far

The former Dat Dog building has been leased to a business group that could start construction on the building next week. The group will begin on significant construction on the building, sources indicated, with a goal of opening by the start of Festival International in late April, said Ravi Daggula with Greenbriar Investments, the group that bought the building one year ago for $1.645 million.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man who became viral TikTok star dies at 33 of apparent heart attack

A TikTok star known as Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, according to media outlets, died this week at the age of 33. LeJeune, who was from Lafayette, amassed more than 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes on the social platform with videos of him eating bizarre foods. He filmed many of his videos in front of the Cajundome and at local restaurants such as Judice Inn and Lagneauxs.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy