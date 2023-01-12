Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Bird Exhibition Cancellation Lifted
On Thursday, January 12, The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced that their November 10 order canceling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings has been lifted. The order initially went into effect after confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza had been reported in the state, one of which in Louisa County.
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money
Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
Iowa woman raises awareness for radon-based cancer after 2020 diagnosis
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Radon one of the top causes of cancer in Iowa and the state leads the nation in results, according to the EPA. It's a chemical gas commonly found in homes, but experts say that can be avoided. "I quickly learned about Radon," said Maria Steele, lung...
kciiradio.com
Boil Order In Effect For Part of Columbus Junction
The City of Columbus Junction experienced a water main break Thursday. Water was temporarily shut off while the main was repaired. Due to the incident, residents in Columbus Junction located north of the water tower or Gamble Street are under a boil advisory until further notice. Water tests are being done to ensure that the water is safe to consume. Residents living south of Gamble Street are not part of the advisory.
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington and Burlington Fire personnel responded to a home fire Saturday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded at 5:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene at 5:40 p.m. found smoke and flames from the roof in the back of the house.
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
tamatoledonews.com
Grinnell Regional Medical Center Welcomes First Baby of 2023
GRINNELL — UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) celebrated the arrival of the first baby of 2023 at 6:53 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Ashley and Nichole Eubanks of Tama welcomed a daughter, Carter Marie. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.
ourquadcities.com
Blaze destroys home early Saturday
A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
kciiradio.com
Ellen M. Van Dyk
A memorial service for 77-year-old Ellen M. Van Dyk of Kalona will be Saturday, January 21st at 11a.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. Family will greet friends from 10:30-11a.m. prior to the service.
This Giant Dormant Geyser Lies Hidden Beneath Iowa Town
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
kciiradio.com
Washington Wonderland Winners
Beginning at the end of November, Washington businesses decked their halls in hopes of winning the Washington Wonderland contest. The public visited the stores and viewed the Holiday decor and then was able to cast their votes for their favorites. KCII spoke with one of the winners, Wolf Floral, about the process of decorating their storefront. Laura Bombei states, “Well we did see a picture, I think it was at a trade show, so we kind of based it off of that. It’s a little bit different than normal; it’s kind of a muted color combination instead of the traditional red and green. I tend to go towards more of a natural look, so I guess that’s what we came up with this year” The winners were announced this week by the Washington Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to The Chair, People’s Choice Winner, and Wolf Floral, the Tour of Homes Committee Winner.
KCRG.com
Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due
Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot appears to be protecting older adults from severe illness. Researchers at the University of Iowa studied the booster's impact on adults 65 and older. Cornell women’s basketball signs player with Down syndrome: “You just want special people”. Updated: 4 hours ago. When Cornell women's...
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Looking for New Officer
The Washington Police Department is looking for a new Officer. Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification is preferred but not required. Police Officers work 12-hour shifts (14 days of each 28-day schedule) with overtime opportunities available. There is a hiring Bonus of $5000 for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy-certified applicants. Placement on vacation and pay scale depends on years of experience for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certified hires. Application packets are available by contacting the Washington Police Department. All applications must include a cover letter, resume and three professional references. The first review of applications will begin on February 6th. The Washington Police Department recently added a new Officer to their team. Officer Mia Bredecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification graduating on December 16th and began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
KBUR
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
kciiradio.com
Mediator Weighs In On Brighton Fire Dispute
Patrick Callahan is a mediator hired by the City of Brighton amidst the 28E Agreement dispute regarding the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department. Callahan met with city officials, members of the department, and representatives from the townships they serve in a public meeting on Tuesday, January 10. The primary dispute has...
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
kciiradio.com
Seth Richardson
Celebration of Life for 44-year-old Seth Richardson of Keota will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21 at the Roost in Keota. Burial will be at a later date at New Haven Cemetery. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Noon at Powell Funeral Home in Keota. A memorial scholarship for a Keota High School student has been established in Seth’s name. Memorials may be made to the Seth Richardson Memorial Scholarship or Keota Fire Department. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Seth and his family.
