Beginning at the end of November, Washington businesses decked their halls in hopes of winning the Washington Wonderland contest. The public visited the stores and viewed the Holiday decor and then was able to cast their votes for their favorites. KCII spoke with one of the winners, Wolf Floral, about the process of decorating their storefront. Laura Bombei states, “Well we did see a picture, I think it was at a trade show, so we kind of based it off of that. It’s a little bit different than normal; it’s kind of a muted color combination instead of the traditional red and green. I tend to go towards more of a natural look, so I guess that’s what we came up with this year” The winners were announced this week by the Washington Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to The Chair, People’s Choice Winner, and Wolf Floral, the Tour of Homes Committee Winner.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO