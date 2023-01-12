Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Tuesday. On the agenda is the Main Street Washington annual report, the semi-annual statement of funds from the Washington County Treasurer, and the Veteran Affairs Quarterly report. Also on the agenda is proceedings to take action to select the winning bid for the property located at 302 W Main St in Washington. The meeting will be held in the supervisor’s chambers at the Washington County Courthouse at 9 AM.
kciiradio.com
Washington School Board on Principal Interviews
The Washington Community School Board met Wednesday in regular session. On the agenda was the Superintendent’s Report. Part of Superintendent Stone’s report was an update on the process of Principal interviews for the middle school. He speaks about the process of the interviews and who is involved, “We actually had two nights of interviews, and just so you guys know our interview process. They come in for a three hour shot they interview. I have four parents on a committee. Six staff members on one committee and then the administrators sit on another committee. Then I have our secretaries give them a tour of the building and then a tour all the district.” Lincoln Elementary Principal interviews are scheduled for Thursday, and the High School Principal position closed on the 13th. The candidates that applied will be vetted, with interviews to be scheduled in the coming weeks.
kciiradio.com
Washington School Board Reunification Plans and Drills
During the Washington School Board meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Willie Stone gave a report on the District. Part of that report was the Reunification Plan in the event of an incident at one of the schools. Superintendent Stone met with Emergency Management Coordinator Marissa Reisen to go over the plans and discuss any changes that needed to be made. Stone states, “I asked her if she would talk with either Jefferson County or Keokuk County, so when their officers come, their sole purpose will be to go to the reunification site and rally points. So that we have everything, all of our students are as secure as possible.” School facilities began drills for reunification in the event of an incident this week. If an event should occur, it is being arranged that surrounding county law enforcement will go to the reunification sites while the Washington Police Department and Sheriff’s Office will go to the site of the event.
kciiradio.com
Washington Wonderland Winners
Beginning at the end of November, Washington businesses decked their halls in hopes of winning the Washington Wonderland contest. The public visited the stores and viewed the Holiday decor and then was able to cast their votes for their favorites. KCII spoke with one of the winners, Wolf Floral, about the process of decorating their storefront. Laura Bombei states, “Well we did see a picture, I think it was at a trade show, so we kind of based it off of that. It’s a little bit different than normal; it’s kind of a muted color combination instead of the traditional red and green. I tend to go towards more of a natural look, so I guess that’s what we came up with this year” The winners were announced this week by the Washington Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to The Chair, People’s Choice Winner, and Wolf Floral, the Tour of Homes Committee Winner.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Fair Board Presentation for Board of Supervisors
At the Washington Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, the Washington County Fair Board gave a presentation on the 2022 Washington County Fair. They highlighted the many events and entertainment. Fair Board President Kurt Dallmeyer spoke about the fair’s impact on the City of Washington. “We basically are still finding other ways that people are using our fair, and bringing people to our town. I think that’s kind of one of our goals, is to be a place where we can bring people to our community with our facilities and availability to use a lot of that.” The funding request from the Fair Board was $41,000. That has been the amount requested annually. Funding would go toward the upkeep of the grounds and facilities. The Washington County Fair runs from July sixteenth to the twenty-first. You can find more information about the Fair with the link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Michelle Redlinger
On today’s program, we are talking with Michelle Redlinger, Director of the Washington Chamber of Commerce about the Commerce’s year in review.
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Ward 2 Special Election Pre-Registration Deadline
The deadline to pre-register for the February 14, City of Washington Ward 2 special election is Monday, January 30 at 5:00 p.m. Alternatively, any person who is eligible to vote may register to do so in person on election day by completing a voter registration application, making a written oath, and providing proof of both identity and residence. However, registration on or before January 30 is strongly encouraged to avoid delays at the polling place. Residents of Ward 2 may register at the County Auditor’s Office, at the Courthouse in Washington, or at any driver’s license station. Online registration is also available through the Electronic Voter Registration link on our website. The County Auditor’s Office is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Anyone with questions should contact the Washington County Auditor’s Office. You can find a link to the voter registration form with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Looking for New Officer
The Washington Police Department is looking for a new Officer. Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification is preferred but not required. Police Officers work 12-hour shifts (14 days of each 28-day schedule) with overtime opportunities available. There is a hiring Bonus of $5000 for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy-certified applicants. Placement on vacation and pay scale depends on years of experience for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certified hires. Application packets are available by contacting the Washington Police Department. All applications must include a cover letter, resume and three professional references. The first review of applications will begin on February 6th. The Washington Police Department recently added a new Officer to their team. Officer Mia Bredecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification graduating on December 16th and began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
kciiradio.com
Demons Host Saturday Archery Tourney
The Washington Demon archery teams open up the Demon Den today for area sharp shooters to compete. Washington shot at all three levels in both bullseye and 3D contests last weekend at Center Point-Urbana. In bullseye, at the high school level, Washington was third of seven teams with a 3205, Cedar Rapids Prairie won with a 3323. Lily Brown led the Demon girls with a 282 that included 16 tens to place seventh. Madison Conway was eighth with a 280. Cash Pepper led the Washington boys in 20th with a 273 that included 12 tens. The Washington Middle Schoolers were second of eight teams with a 3126, Alburnett beat the Demons by three points. Caden Higdon led the Washington boys with a 272 including 12 tens to place fourth. Mark Chenowith had a 270 for sixth. Gabrielle Andrew was the top Washington girls shooter with a 271 including nine tens for fourth. Charlee Read was eighth overall for the Demon girls with a 268. The Lincoln Demons were team champions with a 2612. Washington was led by a pair of runners-up with Jace Helfrich second for the boys with a 259 that included nine tens and Liliana Hernandez with a 247 for the girls that included seven tens. Other top 10s for the boys included Jordan Thorius fourth, Finn Plattner fifth, and Braxton Rich ninth. Miriam Pierce was sixth for the Demon girls.
kciiradio.com
Bird Exhibition Cancellation Lifted
On Thursday, January 12, The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced that their November 10 order canceling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings has been lifted. The order initially went into effect after confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza had been reported in the state, one of which in Louisa County.
kciiradio.com
Patterson Lights Up Keokuk in Washington Boys’ Hoops Win
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team used a dominant second-half effort to pull away and defeat the Keokuk Chiefs 69-45 Friday. Washington saw a 16-point first half lead whittled down to 29-23 at halftime, but the Demons doubled up the Chiefs in the third quarter to go up 53-35 and never let up. Keokuk had no answers for Washington senior guard Ethan Patterson, who set the nets ablaze by hitting a season-high eight three-point baskets and scoring 20 of his game-high 31 points in the second half. Demons head coach Collin Stark told KCII Sports that it was great to see Patterson break out of a rare shooting slump.
kciiradio.com
Ellen M. Van Dyk
A memorial service for 77-year-old Ellen M. Van Dyk of Kalona will be Saturday, January 21st at 11a.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. Family will greet friends from 10:30-11a.m. prior to the service.
kciiradio.com
Mediator Weighs In On Brighton Fire Dispute
Patrick Callahan is a mediator hired by the City of Brighton amidst the 28E Agreement dispute regarding the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department. Callahan met with city officials, members of the department, and representatives from the townships they serve in a public meeting on Tuesday, January 10. The primary dispute has...
kciiradio.com
Boil Order In Effect For Part of Columbus Junction
The City of Columbus Junction experienced a water main break Thursday. Water was temporarily shut off while the main was repaired. Due to the incident, residents in Columbus Junction located north of the water tower or Gamble Street are under a boil advisory until further notice. Water tests are being done to ensure that the water is safe to consume. Residents living south of Gamble Street are not part of the advisory.
kciiradio.com
Warriors Sweep Wapello Hoops
The WACO Warriors kept up their excellent basketball seasons by winning a pair of games against conference rival Wapello Friday night. The WACO girls jumped out to an 18-5 lead and kept the pedal to the metal the rest of the way in a 60-27 victory. Warriors senior Ellah Kissell kept up her torrid scoring pace by hitting six three-pointers and pouring in 28 points. It’s the third straight game with at least 28 points for Kissell, after she scored 30 or more in the previous two, and the second time in those three games that she has hit six triples. The win helps WACO improve to 9-1 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North and 12-2 overall.
kciiradio.com
Kerm Shettler
Funeral service for 78-year-old Kerm Shettler of Sigourney will be at 10:30a.m. Monday, January 16th at Be the Light Ministry in Sigourney. Burial with military rites will be at East Cemetery in Sigourney. Visitation will be from 3-6p.m. Sunday, January 15th at the church. A memorial fund has been established. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Sigourney is caring for Kerm and his family.
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Cracking Down On Youth Vaping, Nicotine Use
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has taken a pledge to prevent tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor product use in the county’s youth. The program, known as I-Pledge, is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. It works to educate local retailers and enforce the state’s tobacco, nicotine, and vaping laws. Since it was established in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 95%.
kciiradio.com
Highland’s Valenzuela, Lone Tree’s Swaink Win at Wrestling Duals
The Highland Huskies dropped a pair of wrestling duals last night, falling 37-16 to Mediapolis and 60-12 to Wapello. The night was a productive one for Highland senior Carlos Valenzuela. The 12th-ranked wrestler in Class 1A at 132 pounds pinned both of his opponents to improve to 27-1. Huskies junior Luke Guseman added to his state-ranked resume with a 16-3 major decision win at 120 lbs and moved to 15-5.
kciiradio.com
Ravens Entertain Eagles in Saturday Showcase
It’s a non-conference doubleheader in Kalona Saturday afternoon when the Keota Eagle boys and girls basketball teams visit the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. The Hillcrest boys come into the weekend with a 7-5 mark for the year, 7-3 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference after a 65-46 loss to WACO Thursday where Seth Ours had 17 points and Grant Bender 11. On the year, the Ravens score 58 points per game and give up 46, shooting 49% from the floor, 39% from distance and 50% at the line with 22 rebounds, 14 assists, 11 steals and 10 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Bender at 17 points and five boards per night with Luke Schrock at four assists and three steals per game.
kciiradio.com
Keota Boys’ Hoops Blasts Colfax-Mingo
The Keota Eagles continued their excellent boys’ basketball season by defeating Colfax-Mingo 84-43 Friday night. Keota doubled up Colfax-Mingo 20-10 in the first quarter and stretched their advantage to 21 points at halftime. Eagles junior forward Evan Vittetoe had a big night with game highs of 20 points and nine rebounds. Junior Sawyer Stout kept up his high-scoring ways with 17 points, while classmate Tanner Waterhouse scored a season-high 13 points off the bench. Sophomore Billie Kindred added another all-around performance with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Keota improves to 11-3.
