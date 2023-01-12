Read full article on original website
Washington Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Tuesday. On the agenda is the Main Street Washington annual report, the semi-annual statement of funds from the Washington County Treasurer, and the Veteran Affairs Quarterly report. Also on the agenda is proceedings to take action to select the winning bid for the property located at 302 W Main St in Washington. The meeting will be held in the supervisor’s chambers at the Washington County Courthouse at 9 AM.
Washington School Board Reunification Plans and Drills
During the Washington School Board meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Willie Stone gave a report on the District. Part of that report was the Reunification Plan in the event of an incident at one of the schools. Superintendent Stone met with Emergency Management Coordinator Marissa Reisen to go over the plans and discuss any changes that needed to be made. Stone states, “I asked her if she would talk with either Jefferson County or Keokuk County, so when their officers come, their sole purpose will be to go to the reunification site and rally points. So that we have everything, all of our students are as secure as possible.” School facilities began drills for reunification in the event of an incident this week. If an event should occur, it is being arranged that surrounding county law enforcement will go to the reunification sites while the Washington Police Department and Sheriff’s Office will go to the site of the event.
Mediator Weighs In On Brighton Fire Dispute
Patrick Callahan is a mediator hired by the City of Brighton amidst the 28E Agreement dispute regarding the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department. Callahan met with city officials, members of the department, and representatives from the townships they serve in a public meeting on Tuesday, January 10. The primary dispute has...
104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport. Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces. The original property sold for nearly $32,000...
Washington County Fair Board Presentation for Board of Supervisors
At the Washington Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, the Washington County Fair Board gave a presentation on the 2022 Washington County Fair. They highlighted the many events and entertainment. Fair Board President Kurt Dallmeyer spoke about the fair’s impact on the City of Washington. “We basically are still finding other ways that people are using our fair, and bringing people to our town. I think that’s kind of one of our goals, is to be a place where we can bring people to our community with our facilities and availability to use a lot of that.” The funding request from the Fair Board was $41,000. That has been the amount requested annually. Funding would go toward the upkeep of the grounds and facilities. The Washington County Fair runs from July sixteenth to the twenty-first. You can find more information about the Fair with the link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
City of Washington Looking for New Officer
The Washington Police Department is looking for a new Officer. Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification is preferred but not required. Police Officers work 12-hour shifts (14 days of each 28-day schedule) with overtime opportunities available. There is a hiring Bonus of $5000 for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy-certified applicants. Placement on vacation and pay scale depends on years of experience for Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certified hires. Application packets are available by contacting the Washington Police Department. All applications must include a cover letter, resume and three professional references. The first review of applications will begin on February 6th. The Washington Police Department recently added a new Officer to their team. Officer Mia Bredecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification graduating on December 16th and began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
Bird Exhibition Cancellation Lifted
On Thursday, January 12, The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced that their November 10 order canceling all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings has been lifted. The order initially went into effect after confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza had been reported in the state, one of which in Louisa County.
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6...
Blaze destroys home early Saturday
A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
Iowa woman raises awareness for radon-based cancer after 2020 diagnosis
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Radon one of the top causes of cancer in Iowa and the state leads the nation in results, according to the EPA. It's a chemical gas commonly found in homes, but experts say that can be avoided. "I quickly learned about Radon," said Maria Steele, lung...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for parole violation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Drake Hull, 29, is wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent exposure charge. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hull is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. If you know...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Cracking Down On Youth Vaping, Nicotine Use
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has taken a pledge to prevent tobacco, alternative nicotine, and vapor product use in the county’s youth. The program, known as I-Pledge, is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division. It works to educate local retailers and enforce the state’s tobacco, nicotine, and vaping laws. Since it was established in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 95%.
Lawsuit filed against state of Iowa for alleged medical negligence
Tiffany Lunsford of Le Claire, Iowa, has filed a lawsuit against the state following complications from a surgical procedure she received at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, The Gazette reported Jan. 10. The lawsuit alleges that physicians performing the surgery perforated the patient's bowel and charred...
Washington Wonderland Winners
Beginning at the end of November, Washington businesses decked their halls in hopes of winning the Washington Wonderland contest. The public visited the stores and viewed the Holiday decor and then was able to cast their votes for their favorites. KCII spoke with one of the winners, Wolf Floral, about the process of decorating their storefront. Laura Bombei states, “Well we did see a picture, I think it was at a trade show, so we kind of based it off of that. It’s a little bit different than normal; it’s kind of a muted color combination instead of the traditional red and green. I tend to go towards more of a natural look, so I guess that’s what we came up with this year” The winners were announced this week by the Washington Chamber of Commerce. Congratulations to The Chair, People’s Choice Winner, and Wolf Floral, the Tour of Homes Committee Winner.
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
Fort Madison home lost after electrical fire
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Fire department says that a home in the 1600 block of 33rd street was destroyed by an electrical fire Thursday, January 12th. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison Firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the porch and the house.
