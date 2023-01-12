Read full article on original website
Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice
A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
No action taken on 90% of complaints against police officers, figures show
No action has been taken on almost 90 per cent of complaints against police in England and Wales, figures show.Of over 86,000 allegations handled under an official process in 2021-22, a tiny 0.2 per cent resulted in disciplinary proceedings.The complaints included almost 4,000 claims of discriminatory behaviour by police officers, including racism and misogyny, 10,000 over the use of force, 1,400 accusations of corruption and abuse of position and more than 200 of alleged sexual misconduct.It comes after the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer and a series of scandals over corruption and discrimination, which sparked a...
Police officer went on unauthorised 102mph chase which saw driver die
A serving police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after ignoring orders and going on a police chase at 102mph which culminated in a man’s death.Pc Jared Brereton, of Lincolnshire Police, along with passenger, Pc Phoebe Chambers, tailed 25-year-old Kyle Johnson near Skegness at high speed – despite being told not to continue the chase and not being trained to do so – before Mr Johnson crashed into a tree off the A52 just after 11pm on March 4 last year.A five-month investigation by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), found that footage and...
Couple missing with newborn baby urged to contact police
The Met Police has called on a couple who went missing with their newborn child to "think of your baby's health" and contact officers. Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby were last seen in East Ham, east London, a week ago. Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth...
Northumbria Police officer sacked for gross misconduct on dancefloor
A police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after an incident involving a woman at a nightclub. PC James Pentland has been dismissed without notice by Northumbria Police after the incident in September 2021. A hearing was told PC Pentland "grabbed hold of [the victim's] breasts and put his...
Inside Jamaican tourist hotspot plagued by heavily armed gangs where Brit trainer was gunned down in ‘ordered hit’
BEFORE the fatal shooting of Brit Sean Patterson this week a violent war between heavily armed gangs and cops has plagued the idyllic Jamaican town of St James. The 33-year-old personal trainer's death is the first in the Montego Bay parish this year after the town was dubbed Jamaica's murder capital in 2022.
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago
When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
Woman Reveals Her Racist Father Committed Suicide Because She Married a Black Man
"And that's on family trauma and racism," she captioned the TikTok video. Every day we're reminded that racism is still alive and well. Despite Black Lives Matter campaigns, new laws, and police officers finally being charged for crimes committed against blacks, nothing has changed.
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
Met Police fury after man avoids jail for throwing boiling water in officer's face in racial attack
Astrit Mala, 47, assaulted two police officers on July 1 this year as they were helping council staff evict him from his property in Southall, West London. He was handed a suspended sentence.
Drunk man urinates on elderly woman in flight and evades arrest: ‘Crew was not proactive’
A man in an inebriated condition on a flight from New York to Delhi exposed himself to an elderly woman passenger and urinated on her, according to reports.A complaint is being registered against the unnamed man who urinated on the woman after Air India told Delhi’s police about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.The shocking incident had allegedly taken place on an Air India flight on 26 November last year and came to light only when the woman, who is in her seventies, wrote to a letter to N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Group, that owns the carrier.The...
Western Sydney plumber forced to smuggle drugs in an excavator in pay back brother's debts to bikies
A Western Sydney plumber whose brother died owing $1million to a bikie gang claims he was forced to smuggle drugs worth millions of dollars in order to repay his debts.
Biker club killing in Plymouth: Three club members jailed for killing rival
Three biker club members have been jailed for killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into David Crawford, 59, who was on his motorbike on the A38 in Plymouth in May. Parry was jailed for 12 years at Exeter Crown Court for manslaughter. Chad...
London Police Officer Who Wrongfully Accused Black Woman of Drug Possession Disciplined for Conducting ‘Degrading’ Strip Search
A London police officer has been put on disciplinary notice after a two-year investigation found he conducted a “degrading” strip search of a Black woman back in 2020. The woman had been arrested after being accused of having drugs in her possession. The driver operating the vehicle she was in was reportedly driving erratically in the London Borough of Lewisham and was arrested as well.
Mark Cavendish and his wife ‘very distressed’ after knifepoint raid, court told
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared “very distressed” and was wearing shorts when he opened his front door to a police officer minutes after a knifepoint raid while his children were at home, a court heard.Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta with their three-year-old child also in the bed, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.The athlete was punched and a raider threatened to stab him before the gang made off with items including two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, the prosecution said.Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London...
