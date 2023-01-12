Read full article on original website
Arsenal beats Tottenham 2-0 to stretch EPL lead to 8 points
Arsenal has extended its Premier League lead to eight points with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby that was helped by an own-goal by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
Soccer-Classy Arsenal outgun Spurs to extend lead at the top
LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Leaders Arsenal put on a masterclass to overwhelm shell-shocked north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away and extend the gap at the top of the Premier League to eight points on Sunday.
Chelsea Transfer Room
Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Expected To Stay
Chelsea target Marcus Thuram is expected to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach until the summer.
BBC
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
BBC
Jennie Gow: BBC F1 broadcaster suffers serious stroke
The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said...
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
BBC
Cardiff City: What next after Mark Hudson becomes latest manager to go?
Mark Hudson has come and gone as Cardiff City boss, his reign lasting just 118 days. Hudson was only actually Cardiff's permanent manager for just over half that time, for it was not until mid-November that he was given a contract until the end of the season. Hudson was initially...
Soccer-Leeds relegation fears heighten after loss at Villa
BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Leeds United's Premier League relegation fears heightened as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday, leaving Jesse Marsch's side without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
SB Nation
Kalidou Koulibaly assures ‘everybody is behind the manager’ still at Chelsea
Kalidou Koulibaly has not lived up to expectations since joining the club in the summer — far from it — but he has provided one of the better moments of the season already, the goal against Spurs (before we got jobbed out of those three points), and for a hot second last night, it looked like his second goal for Chelsea might spark something as well.
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
BBC
Kyle Knoyle: Stockport County sign Doncaster Rovers defender
Stockport County have signed defender Kyle Knoyle from fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old had scored one goal in 27 games for Rovers this season and two in 80 in total, having joined from Cambridge United in June 2021.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Motherwell, Giakumakis, Porteous, Wlodarczyk, Cho, Kwon, Markanday
Celtic are one of three clubs interested in Szymon Wlodarczyk, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with Anderlecht and Freiburg also tracking the 20-year-old forward currently with Gornik Zabrze and who has been described as the "young Lewandowski" in the Polish media. (Daily Record) French second-tier promotion hopefuls Girondins Bordeaux...
BBC
Gilly Flaherty: Retirement of WSL appearance record holder 'sad day for football'
The retirement of Women's Super League record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty is a "sad day for football", says Liverpool manager Matt Beard. Flaherty, who signed for Liverpool last summer, has quit football aged 31 following the death of her father. The former England international is the record appearance holder in...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime
Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
SB Nation
Reaction: Patto receives plaudits from local press for 2022 displays - “keep kicking on!”
On Thursday evening, it was announced that Anthony Patterson had been named as the North East Football Writers’ Association ‘Young Player of the Year’ for 2022. It was the latest boost for a goalkeeper who’s experienced a remarkable rise during the past eighteen months. From earning...
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter beat champions Saracens; seventh win for Gloucester-Hartpury
Exeter Chiefs ran in six tries to claim a 37-17 victory over Premier 15s champions Saracens at Sandy Park in a reverse of last season's final. The home side led 29-0 after 30 minutes, following tries by Liv McGoverne, Flo Robinson, Maisy Allen, Kate Zackary and Hope Rogers. Allen added...
Soccer-Milan fight back for 2-2 draw at Lecce
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Second-half goals from Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria helped champions AC Milan to fight back from two goals down and salvage a 2-2 draw at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday.
