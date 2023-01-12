Read full article on original website
Firefighters confuse pet cat for a JAGUAR and release it into woods
A fire department unit in southeastern Brazil confused a pet cat for a jaguar and set it free in the woods, leading to a frantic search for the kitten.
BBC
Young Chelsea fan died after hurting neck in Thames jump
An aspiring teenage footballer drowned after he jumped into the River Thames off a bridge during a heatwave, an inquest heard. West London Coroner's Court heard Brian Sasu, of Feltham, suffered a "traumatic neck injury" on 18 July. The 14-year-old had been swimming with friends at Tagg's Island near Richmond...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
Mother of Madalina Cojocari took trip to North Carolina mountains before reporting daughter missing
The mother of a missing 11-year-old girl allegedly took a trip to the mountains of North Carolina during the three-week period it took her to report the disappearance.Authorities say that Madalina Cojocari was seen in a school bus surveillance video on 21 November at Bailey Middle School in Cornelius, north of Charlotte.Her mother, Diana Cojocari, told police that she last saw her daughter on 23 November but did not report her missing to school officials until 15 December, police say.Ms Cojocari, 37, and her husband, Madalina’s stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested in December for failure to report the...
Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home
A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
Police slammed for posting elderly woman's photo to Facebook in relation to alleged Coles theft
Many social media users who saw the blurry photo showing the woman with glasses and disheveled hair in the supermarket aisle, rushed to her defence.
Girl died when speedboat skipper drove straight at metal buoy, court told
A 15-year-old girl died during an “adrenaline-fuelled” speedboat ride when the skipper “failed to pay attention” and drove straight at a metal buoy for 14 seconds before hitting it, a court has heard.Emily Lewis suffered “unsurvivable” injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (Rib) collided with the 4.5m high buoy at 36.8 knots in Southampton Water at 10.11am on August 22, 2020.A number of other passengers were seriously injured.Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed.Michael Howley, 52, the...
Buck yeah! North Carolina man caught on camera rescuing deer stuck in bucket
He saved a buck. A North Carolina man was caught on camera yanking a bucket off a distressed deer’s head — and neighbors are reportedly fawning over the heroic move. Kevin McHugh of Winston-Salem said he spotted the klutzy critter slamming into suburban houses, trees and lamp posts with an empty pail of paint stuck on its noggin. “It was running for its life, smashing into everything in front of it and totally blind,” McHugh told NBC 12. “It was terrifying.” But the do-gooder sprang to action, hoofing over to the bucket-bound deer to help, he said. Footage captured on a home security camera shows McHugh...
Woman in her 20s dead after reports of dog attack
A woman has died and another is in hospital after reports of a dog attack.Surrey Police said officers were called to Gravelly Hill in Caterham following reports of a dog attacking members of the public at 2.45pm on Thursday afternoon.A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.Formal identification has yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Dog walker was mauled to death
A dog walker was mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs in rural Surrey. The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham just before 14:45 GMT on Thursday. A second woman who received treatment for dog bites has since been discharged from...
BBC
Biker club killing in Plymouth: Three club members jailed for killing rival
Three biker club members have been jailed for killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into David Crawford, 59, who was on his motorbike on the A38 in Plymouth in May. Parry was jailed for 12 years at Exeter Crown Court for manslaughter. Chad...
Girl saved from Instagram predator who took her 350 miles from home
Police in Texas rescued a 12-year-old girl who they say was abducted from her family’s home and taken 350 miles away by a suspected predator she met on Instagram and taken 350 miles away. Del Rio Police Chief Frank Ramirez credited license plate reader technology with helping his officers track down the accused kidnapper, 24-year-old Christopher Quintanilla. “If it wasn’t for this technology, we would not have had a clue what direction he went in, where he was going, or where he came from,” Ramirez told ABC 13. According to a press release from the police, around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5,...
Death Of Lantana Teen Found Before Christmas Appears To Be Drug-Related
The report states that leading up to the victim's disappearance he had spoken with Strague in private Instagram messages about meeting to pick up four pounds of marijuana.
‘Idiot with a gun’ shoots two kids, 6 and 9, on DC bus going home from school
Three people — including two elementary school kids on their way home from school — were shot after a gunman unleashed an attack on a Washington DC bus Wednesday. The shooter was aiming for another rider, Chief of Police Robert Contee said at a press conference following the 4 p.m. assault. Instead, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were shot, and an adult man was shot twice. “An idiot with a gun shot it indiscriminately and shot two children,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “Know what you’re doing when you’re six years old? You’re coloring in coloring books, you’re playing dress up with your siblings,...
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
BBC
Army rifleman killed in Plymouth car crash
The family of a young man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to him. Jay Whiting, 21, who was an Army rifleman, was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon after it crashed on Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday. The Plymouth man...
Family gets evicted as they prepare for their 5-year-old to pass away
Each year, an average of 3.6 million eviction cases are filed in the United States. Throughout the pandemic, that number dropped significantly due to the eviction moratorium passed by the CDC, but now evictions are on the rise again.
A video of some kind people rescuing a chained dog and saving life of a dog.
Visiting animal shelters can be an incredibly rewarding experience. While it can be heartbreaking to see so many animals in need of a home, it can also be inspiring to witness the goodwill of people coming together to help them.
