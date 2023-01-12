Read full article on original website
Rally held to oppose possible multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island
The Nostrand Gardens Civic Association says a casino at the location would be bad for the community.
Commercial Observer
Thor Snaps Up Long Island Industrial Site for $35M Via Bankruptcy Sale
Thor Equities is the official owner of a 23.3-acre industrial site in Deer Park, Long Island, Commercial Observer has learned. The site, at 377 Carlls Path, sold via bankruptcy auction for $35 million, with Thor — as the winning bidder —making its purchase in cash, per court filings in New York Eastern District Bankruptcy Court.
Resort company announces plans for multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island
The casino development would include hotels, restaurants, a performance venue and convention space.
363 area code being assigned to new Long Island phone numbers
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some Long Islanders may have to say goodbye to 516. People living in Long Beach, Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay applying for a new cellphone or landline will likely be assigned a 363 area code instead. Current phone numbers will not change. The New York Department of Public Service said needing a new area code signals a healthy local economy.
longisland.com
Long Island’s Favorite Bagel Revealed!
If you start your morning off with a Bagel then today is an important day! It’s National Bagel Day! A day to be celebrated and enjoyed with a cup of joe. As you sit back and read this article ask yourself what is the best type of bagel of all time? Do you like to play things safe with a plain bagel, are you living life on the edge with an everything bagel or do you just enjoy the simple things and go with an egg bagel.
96.1 The Eagle
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly a half-million winning Mega Million tickets were sold in New York State. Are you a winner?. The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9. No Jackpot Winner, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York...
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York
There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
New York’s Highest Paying Jobs – Are They Worth It?
How can you put a price tag on critical or emergency care? When there is a crisis or life-saving event, we are very lucky to have some incredible medical professionals ready to act and save lives. These incredible people are at the top of their field and their pay is reflecting that.
Which New York Wine Made it to the Top 100 in World?
Are you a person who likes to try wine? There is a winery in New York State that is constantly winning awards for their wines, maybe you have even tried them. This time around they made it (again) on to the list of the Top 100 wines in the world! Big stuff!
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
newyorkupstate.com
Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America
If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
Hope It’s Not Urgent: New York Hospitals Ranked Among the Worst For This
Feeling a little under the weather? Depending on the seriousness of your malady, you may want to weigh some at-home care options... because if you go to a New York hospital, you're going to be waiting a while. An analysis by Becker's Hospital Review ranked all 50 states according to...
JetBlue Announces New Routes, All Out For Sale Starting Today
JetBlue Announces New Routes, All Out For Sale Starting Today. JetBlue announced that a variety of new routes launching this year are on sale starting today. The new route are mainly out of the New York area, but also Boston and Los Angeles. “The Northeast Alliance continues to provide us...
New York State Trooper Caught in Illegal Sports Gambling Probe, Feds say
A former State Trooper allegedly tipped off people involved in an illegal sports gambling ring while he was a police officer. Once an essential part of policing the western district of New York, former New York State Trooper Thomas J. Loewke has found himself on the wrong side of the law according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York and is now facing years behind bars.
New York State’s ‘Groundbreaking’ Plan To Build 800,000 New Homes
New York lawmakers announced a new statewide strategy to address New York's "once-in-a-generation housing crisis." On Tuesday, during her State of the State address, Gov. Hochul discussed bail reform, yearly raises of many residents, how to keep residents safe and more. 'Historic' Housing Shortage In New York State. Hochul also...
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Trio of New Laws Set To Impact New York State’s Restaurants in ’23
On the heels of the re-election of Governor Kathy Hochul, New York’s restaurants saw significant state and local employment law developments that have gone into effect with the turn of the calendar to a new year. As of December 31, 2022, the minimum wage for non-tipped workers increased to...
