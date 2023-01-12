Read full article on original website
BBC
Hook landslip: London-Basingstoke rail passengers face major disruption
A "huge" landslip has caused a railway track to collapse, leaving passengers facing major disruption. The 144ft-long (44m) landslip, which happened near Hook, in Hampshire, has damaged the main line from London Waterloo to Basingstoke. Network Rail has asked passengers not to travel between London and south or west of...
BBC
Ferry fares frozen for six months to help remote communities
Fares on ferries serving some of the most remote communities in Scotland will be frozen for six months, the Scottish government has confirmed. Ticket prices on the Northern Isles, Clyde and Hebrides ferry networks will be held at current levels from April until the end of September. The move is...
BBC
Rathlin Island: New operator found for 'lifeline' ferry service
A new ferry operator to run the Rathlin Island service has been found after the former company ceased trading due to "financial difficulty". Rathlin Island Ferry Limited announced that its last sailing would depart Ballycastle on Wednesday afternoon. It has been announced that Dunaverty Limited will take over the crossing...
marinelink.com
Turkish Yard Starts Construction of Two Ferries for Scotland
Keel laying and steel-cutting ceremonies for two new ferries being built for Scotland's Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) were held this week at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Turkey. The first ferry in the production timeline has had its keel laid, while steel-cutting for the second vessel has also begun...
1,200 jobs at risk as Amazon proposes closure of three warehouses
Amazon has revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move which will impact 1,200 jobs.The company has launched consultations over the closure of sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.All workers at the sites will be offered roles at other Amazon locations.The online technology giant has also revealed plans for two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, which will create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.A spokesman for the company said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to...
Two areas of Scotland awarded green freeport status
Areas around Inverness and the River Forth have been awarded green freeport status, under a scheme agreed by the Scottish and UK governments.The two winning bids were formally announced on Friday morning as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Scotland.The status offers special tax incentives and lower tariffs around ports, with the aim of stimulating economic growth.Five regions in Scotland had bid for freeport status before applications closed last year, with the two winners being selected by both governments.📍This morning I visited Cromarty Firth Port, one of two new freeports being built in Scotland.These freeports will unlock investment, level up and...
Industrial action set to cause more disruption in days and weeks ahead
Industrial action in different sectors is continuing to cause disruption across the UK in 2023.Services from transport to health are being hit by walkouts this month and beyond.Here are some of the strikes planned:– January 16The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) is to stage a national strike for 16 consecutive days until February 2, which will see members in two local authorities strike each day.London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.Two teaching unions, the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), will announce the results of their ballots.This comes after 90% of members...
BBC
Argos delivery van hits Berkswell railway bridge
An Argos delivery driver escaped unhurt when their van hit a railway bridge between Birmingham and Coventry. The crash on 8 January near Berkswell Station did not damage the bridge or disrupt passengers, Network Rail confirmed. A collision beam on the bridge "did its job to protect the railway", a...
BBC
Main Devon railway line reopens after flooding
Part of the main rail line in Devon has reopened after flooding caused a partial closure. Earlier, Great Western Railway (GWR) said the line between Totnes and Plymouth had been blocked. It warned passengers that trains running in the direction of Plymouth might be cancelled, delayed or revised. On Friday...
BBC
Heavy rain causes roads to flood and GWR rail disruption
Flooding has disrupted drivers and railway passengers in the west of England following heavy rain. Two train lines are blocked between Bristol Parkway and Swindon, and the line between Bristol Temple Meads, Bath and Swindon. Network Rail said it expected both lines to stayed closed for the remainder of Thursday.
BBC
Ordinary Scots rejected by Edinburgh university, says MSP
Scottish applicants from good schools and affluent areas have been turned down by the University of Edinburgh, new figures suggest. Only priority applicants from more deprived areas were accepted to courses including law, business and philosophy. Labour MSP Michael Marra, who obtained the data, said reliance on income from UK...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Train operators given ‘revised mandate’ for latest union talks, Mark Harper says
Train company bosses will be working with a “revised mandate” which could include a better pay offer as they enter the latest round of talks with unions, the Transport Secretary has suggested.Mark Harper said train operators have been given his “permission” to make a new offer to the trade unions.The minister claimed he had made sure a “better deal” on pay was available to rail workers, as he continued to make the case for changing operating conditions on the railways.Mr Harper’s claims come as train operating companies, Network Rail and the trade unions are set to start the next round...
BBC
Newport: Helicopter blew away sign injuring passenger
A passenger waiting for a helicopter sightseeing trip needed stitches after the aircraft blew away a safety sign. The Bell Jet Ranger was landing at West Usk lighthouse, Newport county, in September when a powerful downdraft dislodged the placard from a pole. The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in...
BBC
ULEZ expansion: London borough says it will block cameras
A London council says it will block the installation of Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) cameras in the borough. The move comes as Transport for London (TfL) plans to expand the ULEZ scheme to all of the capital from August. Sutton Lib Dems, who lead Sutton Council, argue the scheme,...
The Scotland Travel Guide
Ben Lomond Mountain PathPhoto byOur Big Escape Photos. The Budget Scotland Travel Guide includes important travel planning tips that will allow you to see and do more on your budget. Learn how you can benefit.
Dogs To Be Allowed on Trams Permanently in UK City
Greater Manchester is letting dogs travel on trams after last year’s successful pilot. The trial lasted for three months, before it came to an end in October. But in the meantime, dogs have still been allowed to travel on trams while a decision is made. Local politicians are making a decision this week. Transport for […] The post Dogs To Be Allowed on Trams Permanently in UK City appeared first on DogTime.
BBC
Buckingham: Aircraft hit vehicle on road during landing attempt
A light aircraft clipped an "articulated vehicle" as it was too low on its approach to land, said a report. The incident near Finmere Aerodrome, Buckingham, left tyre marks on the vehicle's roof, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The pilot declared an emergency and flew back to Hertfordshire,...
BBC
Council considered seizing Orkney cruise ship food giveaway
When bad weather forced a liner visiting Orkney to cut its schedule short, leaving tonnes of surplus food, some dubbed it "Chicken galore". The tinned and frozen items were donated to local food and environment charity Greener Orkney. Hundreds turned up to a car park just outside Kirkwall to grab...
BBC
Portsmouth house collapse: More residents rehoused
A further property has been evacuated following the collapse of a terraced house. A house in Langford Road, Portsmouth, caved in on 7 December and caused the partial collapse of the home next door. Two people were taken to hospital following the collapse. Afterwards three houses were deemed "structurally unsafe"....
