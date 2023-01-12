Read full article on original website
Gmail vs. Outlook: Which Is the Better Email App for Android?
Google and Microsoft need no introduction, and when it comes to emails, they have their own solid products: Gmail and Outlook. Both of these products are available as apps on Android, where you can sign up for their email services or simply use them as email clients for your existing accounts.
7 Tips for Efficient Multitasking on the iPad
In recent years each hardware refresh and software update has made the iPad a better professional tool. And the decision Apple took to fork its mobile operating system into two—iOS and iPadOS—has played a role in making the iPad more distinct and better at multitasking.
Can Your Android Phone Be Tracked When It’s Turned Off?
As technology advances, debates continue to arise over geographical tracking. Today, cell service providers, internet service providers, and other parties can track your location through your devices, including your smartphone.
How to Add Stripe Checkout to a Next.js Application
Stripe is a payment processing platform that allows you to add a pre-built checkout page to a website and accept and manage online payments. It is widely popular due to its ease of use, extensive documentation, support for local payments, customization and branding options, subscriptions, invoicing, and fraud prevention.
8 Ways to Fix Microsoft Teams Not Opening on Windows
Microsoft Teams is a reliable business collaboration app that comes pre-installed on Windows computers. However, like any other app, Microsoft Teams isn't perfect and can occasionally fail to work as expected. One such instance is when Microsoft Teams fails to open on your Windows computer.
5 Ways to Close Multiple Apps Simultaneously on Windows
Running multiple apps simultaneously can usually affect your PC's performance. This means you might often want to close some programs to speed up your device. But here's the thing—closing your apps one by one can be quite tedious.
How to Enable Checkboxes to Select Files in Windows 11
Windows checkboxes, also known as Item checkboxes, allow you to select multiple files and folders in File Explorer easily. By default, this feature is disabled in Windows 11, but you can quickly enable it by making some simple customizations.
The 7 Best Free Online Graph Makers
If you've ever tried to format data into a graph, you've no doubt run into issues. Sometimes, it can be difficult just to get the information that you have in graph form to fit the way that you want it to. And sometimes, when you finally do, it looks so utterly terrible that you begin to wonder why you bothered.
6 Ways a Microsoft Account and a Local Account Are Different on Windows
On Windows, you can choose to use your PC with a local account or a Microsoft account. Knowing what makes them different is one of the best ways to decide which one is right for you. And what's great about it is that you can switch between the two whenever you want.
How to Add Shortcuts Next to the Power Button on Windows 11
Are you tired of digging through your folders in the File Explorer? Did you know you can add shortcuts next to the Power Button in the Start Menu on Windows 11 to keep things quick and straightforward?
How to Download Files With Node.js
Downloading files to local storage rather than keeping them in cloud storage has several advantages. These include easier access, access without an internet connection, and complete ownership of your data.
What Is eMMC and How Does It Compare With Other Storage Media?
If you're buying a new computer, storage is an important factor to consider. The amount of storage you have obviously impacts what you can use the computer for. The speed of storage, however, also affects the overall speed of your device.
Is It Bad to Stand Your PS5 Up Vertically?
The PlayStation 5 is well known for its ability to be stored either lying down or in an upright position. Both methods are featured in many of the PS5's advertising campaigns. If anything, the PS5 is most often shown standing vertically in Sony's advertising for the console.
How to Fix the Inability to Turn Off High Contrast Mode on Windows
High Contrast mode helps users with low vision and photosensitivity see the Windows operating system elements clearly. Microsoft even introduced the ability to tweak high contrast themes and use preferred colors. But some users are unable to turn off high contrast mode on Windows and have trouble with the excessively dark background.
Google Home Voice Match: What It Is and How to Use It
What makes Google Home a great addition to any household is the fact that it can be enjoyed by the entire family. Anyone in your home can use it for whatever purpose they like, from playing a silly game to setting timers for the kitchen.
How to Stop Advertisers From Tracking You Around the Internet
The prevalence of online tracking is increasingly well known. As you browse the internet, the websites that you use are constantly collecting information about you. This information is primarily used to display relevant advertising.
4 Ways to Update Windows Manually
Microsoft regularly releases Windows updates to introduce new features and fix known bugs or vulnerabilities. There are multiple ways by which you can download the latest windows update on your computer.
Why You Shouldn't Download a ChatGPT Mobile App
The arrival of ChatGPT is one of the most disruptive events in the tech world in recent times. One moment, everyone is discussing the potentials of Web 3.0 and the metaverse. The next moment, we are all in awe of the powers of ChatGPT.
You Can Now Buy a Nothing Phone (1) in the US, but Should You?
2022 saw its fair share of flagship Android phones: the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the OnePlus 10T 5G, to name a few. But none of them came close to achieving the levels of hype seen by the Nothing Phone (1), the first phone from Nothing Technology Limited and the brainchild of OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.
Why You Shouldn't Allow Someone Else's Gmail Address on Your Android Phone
A Gmail address is a simple, seemingly harmless tool anyone who has access to the internet can own. By simply signing up for a Google account, you can get as many as you care for.
