Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash. BROVARY, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say Ukraine’s interior minister has died in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed at least another 14 people, including other officials and three children. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services. He is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. His death was the second calamity in four days to clobber Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building killed dozens of civilians. There was no immediate word on whether Wednesday's crash was an accident or related to the war. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO