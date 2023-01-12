Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 7:47 a.m. EST
Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash. BROVARY, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say Ukraine’s interior minister has died in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed at least another 14 people, including other officials and three children. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services. He is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. His death was the second calamity in four days to clobber Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building killed dozens of civilians. There was no immediate word on whether Wednesday's crash was an accident or related to the war. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Opinion | Hospitals Are a Problem. Competition Is the Answer.
Antitrust strategies could go a long way toward reining in rising health care costs.
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January. 17
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video of a large bear that braved rainy weather to take a swim in her family's backyard pool. Donna Hargett captured video when she spotted an uninvited trespasser in her family's Monrovia back yard on Saturday. The video shows a large black...
Taiwan premier, cabinet submit resignations
TAIPEI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang submitted his resignation along with that of his cabinet to President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, he announced on his Facebook page, ahead a widely expected government reshuffle.
Zelenskyy ramps up pressure on Western allies to send tanks
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bared frustration Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos about not obtaining enough tanks from some Western countries to help his country defend itself from Russia. Speaking by video link at a breakfast with...
'Boy Meets World' actor Ben Savage running for California House District 30: report
"Boy Meets World" actor Ben Savage is reportedly making another run in politics by entering the race for California's 30th House District. The seat is currently held by Adam Schiff.
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”. The Redmond, Washington-based software giant said it...
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
