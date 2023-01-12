WE HAVE BEEN ADVISED THAT ALL PHONE SERVICE HAS BEEN RESTORED AT THIS TIME. The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page has released the following statement:. Frontier Communications has notified us of an issue involving a fiber cut which has caused phone lines to be down for several PSAP’s (Public Safety Answering Points) including Edgar County. Landline 911 calls are NOT going through at this time. Cellular 911 calls ARE going through and are rolling over to Douglas County (our back up) at this time. Please remain on the phone with Douglas County, provide them with detailed information and they will be able to get ahold of Edgar County 911 who will then dispatch police, fire and/or ems to your location. Our non-emergeny lines have been affected as well and calls are not going through.

3 DAYS AGO