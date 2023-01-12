Read full article on original website
Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
IL Sheriffs’ Association warns of scams invoking assault weapon ban
FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issued a warning on Friday that scammers are trying to take advantage of the recently passed assault weapon ban and Sheriffs’ opposition to it. Barb King, Chief Confidential Administrator for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, said people are being contacted by phone with a request to […]
License plate reader assists UIPD in armed road rage arrest
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said an automated license plate reader helped them arrest a woman accused of taking part in an armed road rage incident earlier this week. University Police officials said a witness called them on Tuesday to report that someone displayed a gun during the incident, which happened on […]
Paxton man arrested in Rantoul burglary
RANTOUL — A Paxton man with a pending felony burglary case in Ford County was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10, for an alleged burglary in Rantoul. Chad A. Minnick, 39, was arrested by Rantoul investigators around 4:30 p.m. on felony charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools, a news release from the Rantoul Police Department said.
Champaign Co. sheriff responds with detailed statement on assault weapons ban
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As sheriffs around the state are sharing their statements on the assault weapons law, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details around their response to the law. “Regardless of my personal beliefs as a firearm owner, I don’t believe it’s the role of a Sheriff to arbitrarily decide what […]
Scam alert: Danville Police warns of law enforcement impersonation
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are warning the community about law enforcement impersonation scams after they said someone in the community reported they received a suspicious call in the department’s name. Deputy Chief Terry McCord said the community member was contacted by the “Danville Police Department Warrant Division” and was threatened with legal action […]
Arrest made in Champaign’s first murder of 2023
Editor’s note: This article originally listed Zaire Herman as being 21 years old, an age that was provided by the Champaign Police Department. Champaign Police have since corrected themselves to say Herman is actually 20 years old. This article has been updated accordingly. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection […]
UPDATE: ISP reopens Route 45 after semi-truck crash
Update 5:00 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said Route 45 is fully reopen. Update 12:30 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said northbound U.S. Route 45 is open again following a single-vehicle crash that left one person hurt. State troopers said that at approximately 8:16 a.m., a semi-truck crashed […]
Fort Smith couple found dead by murder-suicide in Illinois
A Fort Smith couple was found dead in Illinois after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
Crime Stoppers looking for Mahomet man wanted on two warrants
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for two crimes. Trenton Willis, 37, is charged with unlawful restraint and driving under the influence. Last known to be living in Mahomet, Willis is described as being six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and […]
Crash on U.S. Route 45 Champaign /Douglas County line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The northbound lane of U.S. Route 45 reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Illinois State Police responded to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Police say it was a single-unit crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer...
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
Champaign County Humane Society is on the move
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Humane Society is getting ready to move to their new location in Champaign in the next few months. It’s getting very exciting! The new address will be 4003 Kearns Drive, phone number and website will remain the same. Champaign County Humane Society.
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
Crews tear down Jay’s Place in Downtown Gibson City after summer fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Gibson City is still working on rebuilding after a fire damaged multiple buildings on the Fourth of July. On Thursday, one of those buildings was torn down. Crews worked to clear the space where the bar Jay’s Place once stood. Business owners and Gibson City residents alike said they miss […]
UPDATED: PHONE SERVICE RESTORED; Edgar County Sheriff’s Office Announces Phone Outage Due To A Cut Fiber
WE HAVE BEEN ADVISED THAT ALL PHONE SERVICE HAS BEEN RESTORED AT THIS TIME. The Edgar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page has released the following statement:. Frontier Communications has notified us of an issue involving a fiber cut which has caused phone lines to be down for several PSAP’s (Public Safety Answering Points) including Edgar County. Landline 911 calls are NOT going through at this time. Cellular 911 calls ARE going through and are rolling over to Douglas County (our back up) at this time. Please remain on the phone with Douglas County, provide them with detailed information and they will be able to get ahold of Edgar County 911 who will then dispatch police, fire and/or ems to your location. Our non-emergeny lines have been affected as well and calls are not going through.
Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
