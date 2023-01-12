Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
WKYT 27
Woman injured in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night. LPD says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home along the 1700 block of Gerald Drive. Officers say there was some type of disturbance between two people when shots rang out. A woman was hit by gunfire...
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
q95fm.net
Three Men Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announce that: On 01-09-2023 the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan Pickup Truck at the southbound off ramp of exit 38 in London. During the traffic stop officers observed paraphernalia, guns, and other items that led to the probable cause search of the vehicle. During the initial search, officers located approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the breather in the engine compartment. After developing more information, a search warrant was secured for the vehicle and it was searched again. The search revealed the presence of an additional approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the luggage rack on top of the pickup.
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
fox56news.com
somerset106.com
Vehicle search leads to two arrests in Pulaski County
January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, two Pulaski County men were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division, observed a vehicle on Murphy Avenue traveling 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue. Detective Hudson identified the driver and two passengers. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Hudson was notified the passengers, Michael Hogston, age 33, of Waynesburg and Tyler Daulton, age 33, of Nancy had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
WTVQ
Lexington man sentenced to 32 years for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man was given 32 years in prison for his role in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Maurice Taylor, in 2020, went into a garage at a home and shortly after, had a woman come into the home as well. Taylor then placed an item in her vehicle. The woman was stopped by police, where they found her in possession of cocaine. Inside the home, police say they also found 182 grams of a substance containing fentanyl.
fox56news.com
Responders extract 2 people from vehicles in 5-car Laurel County crash
First responders in Laurel County performed extensive rescue maneuvers after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on I-75.
WLKY.com
I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
fox56news.com
fox56news.com
Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail
Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.
fox56news.com
19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
WTVQ
Georgetown police arrest 2, find over 400 grams of meth
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police seized over 400 grams of meth after two men were arrested Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Georgetown Police Department, around 8:40 a.m. officers were in the Outlet Center Drive area where they were called to investigate a drunk man who may have stolen items from a nearby store.
lakercountry.com
Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County
Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
WKYT 27
Benefit held for Garrard Co. boy injured in a fire last year
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The community of Winchester is coming together for a little boy injured in a fire last April. Aiden Hensley, who is 10 years old, was pulled from a burning camper in Garrard County, where he and his mom lived. Hensley and his mother had serious burns,...
Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment now in custody
In November 2022, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office began searching for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. Kelly was wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault. Kelly has been found and is now in custody.
