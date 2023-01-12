Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Nepal crash: Dozens killed as plane crashes near Pokhara airport
Dozens of people have been killed after a plane with 72 people on board crashed near an airport in central Nepal. The Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to the tourist town of Pokhara crashed on landing before catching fire. Videos posted on social media show an aircraft flying low over...
BBC
Rina Yasutake: Family thought mummified woman was still alive
The family of a woman whose partially-mummified body was found in their home believed she was alive for months after she died, an inquest has heard. Rina Yasutake, 49, shared a house with her mother and two siblings in the village of Helmsley, North Yorkshire. She had been dead for...
BBC
Biker club killing in Plymouth: Three club members jailed for killing rival
Three biker club members have been jailed for killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into David Crawford, 59, who was on his motorbike on the A38 in Plymouth in May. Parry was jailed for 12 years at Exeter Crown Court for manslaughter. Chad...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Dog walker was mauled to death
A dog walker was mauled to death after being set upon while out walking a group of dogs in rural Surrey. The 28-year-old woman, from London, was attacked in Caterham just before 14:45 GMT on Thursday. A second woman who received treatment for dog bites has since been discharged from...
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
BBC
Couple missing with newborn baby urged to contact police
The Met Police has called on a couple who went missing with their newborn child to "think of your baby's health" and contact officers. Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby were last seen in East Ham, east London, a week ago. Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth...
BBC
Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse
Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
BBC
Army rifleman killed in Plymouth car crash
The family of a young man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to him. Jay Whiting, 21, who was an Army rifleman, was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon after it crashed on Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday. The Plymouth man...
BBC
Man who fled police and jumped into River Ribble is found
A man who tried to escape police by jumping into a river has been found, officers have said. The 30-year-old had fled from Walton le Dale, and entered the River Ribble at about 07:00 GMT, Lancashire Police said. The force said he was the subject of an ongoing investigation and...
BBC
Tyne and Wear fire crews barricaded and petrol bombed
An attack on firefighters barricaded and pelted with petrol bombs "can't go unanswered", a chief officer has said. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's (TWFRS) chief fire officer Chris Lowther said the crews were attacked in West Denton, Newcastle, on Saturday. TWFRS said it had been called to a...
BBC
Three dead boa constrictors found among rubbish near loch
An animal welfare charity has issued an appeal after three dead snakes were found dumped near a loch in Glasgow. The Scottish SPCA said the boa constrictors were discovered by a member of the public at a fly-tipping spot near Carbeth Loch in Blanefield. SSPCA inspector Mairi Wright said the...
BBC
Mother and six-month-old baby saved from Somerset flood
Firefighters have saved a mother and her six-month-old baby from a vehicle stuck in flood waters. Fire services said they sent two fire appliances to the incident on a road near East Nynehead, in Somerset at 18:30 GMT on Saturday. Emergency officers said the stranded female and her son were...
BBC
Newport: Helicopter blew away sign injuring passenger
A passenger waiting for a helicopter sightseeing trip needed stitches after the aircraft blew away a safety sign. The Bell Jet Ranger was landing at West Usk lighthouse, Newport county, in September when a powerful downdraft dislodged the placard from a pole. The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: One woman dead and another injured
A woman has died in a dog attack, police have said. Officers were called to Caterham, Surrey at about 14:25 GMT to a dog attacking members of the public. One woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while a second woman suffered dog bites and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BBC
Rotherham: Biker seriously injured at 100-vehicle car meet
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash at a "car meet" on an industrial estate, police have said. South Yorkshire Police said a motorcycle and a VW Golf collided near the McLaren Composites Technology Centre on Selden Way in Rotherham at about 20:30 GMT on Saturday. The force...
BBC
Buckingham: Aircraft hit vehicle on road during landing attempt
A light aircraft clipped an "articulated vehicle" as it was too low on its approach to land, said a report. The incident near Finmere Aerodrome, Buckingham, left tyre marks on the vehicle's roof, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The pilot declared an emergency and flew back to Hertfordshire,...
Comments / 0