Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police
Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested three Illinois women on drug charges Friday after what a trooper found when he stopped a car going 25 mph under the speed limit. Just before 11:30 a.m., a state trooper in LaGrange County stopped an SUV that was driving...
Woman injured in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night. LPD says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home along the 1700 block of Gerald Drive. Officers say there was some type of disturbance between two people when shots rang out. A woman was hit by gunfire...
Winchester restaurants hosting benefits for boy injured in fire
Winchester restaurants are hosting benefits for boy injured in a fire in 2022. Winchester restaurants hosting benefits for boy injured …. Winchester restaurants are hosting benefits for boy injured in a fire in 2022. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation...
Responders extract 2 people from vehicles in 5-car Laurel County crash
First responders in Laurel County performed extensive rescue maneuvers after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on I-75.
Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
Kentucky State Police raffles off brand new truck
Kentucky State Police raffles off brand new truck
Person buys used truck with counterfeit money
A person has purchased a truck in eastern Kentucky with counterfeit money. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a black 1999 Ford F-250 truck was purchased Tuesday. Police have not released the name of the suspect accused of using the fake money to buy the truck. Anyone with...
Lexington's free trash disposal day Saturday
Lexington's free trash disposal day Saturday
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
Three Men Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announce that: On 01-09-2023 the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan Pickup Truck at the southbound off ramp of exit 38 in London. During the traffic stop officers observed paraphernalia, guns, and other items that led to the probable cause search of the vehicle. During the initial search, officers located approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the breather in the engine compartment. After developing more information, a search warrant was secured for the vehicle and it was searched again. The search revealed the presence of an additional approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the luggage rack on top of the pickup.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
Beshear says male juveniles in Kentucky now separated by crime over multiple detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Male juveniles age 14 or older charged with a violent or serious offense are now being housed at one of three high-security detention centers in Kentucky. Starting this year, the juveniles facing Capital, Class A, B or C felonies will be housed at the Adair Regional...
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
Newport News superintendent provides new details in Richneck school shooting at town hall
Newport News superintendent provides new details in Richneck school shooting at town hall

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports.
Vehicle search leads to two arrests in Pulaski County
January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, two Pulaski County men were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division, observed a vehicle on Murphy Avenue traveling 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue. Detective Hudson identified the driver and two passengers. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Hudson was notified the passengers, Michael Hogston, age 33, of Waynesburg and Tyler Daulton, age 33, of Nancy had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
Benefit held for Garrard Co. boy injured in a fire last year
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The community of Winchester is coming together for a little boy injured in a fire last April. Aiden Hensley, who is 10 years old, was pulled from a burning camper in Garrard County, where he and his mom lived. Hensley and his mother had serious burns,...
Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design Studio
Travis Adams & Shane Bruning with Trifecta Design Studio
Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail
Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.
