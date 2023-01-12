Read full article on original website
The Best Google Pixel Watch Charging Stands
If you own a Google Pixel Watch, then a charger stand is a great way for keeping your smartwatch clean and scratch-free while it charges. Most...
Google Home Voice Match: What It Is and How to Use It
What makes Google Home a great addition to any household is the fact that it can be enjoyed by the entire family. Anyone in your home can use it for whatever purpose they like, from playing a silly game to setting timers for the kitchen.
7 Reasons to Make the X-S10 Your Next Fujifilm Camera Purchase
Fujifilm has a strong following for several reasons. The cameras look good, and they also produce excellent images. However, many users might find that the company's higher-end mirrorless models are out of their price range—while the entry-level ones might lack some of the features they need.
The 7 Best Free Online Graph Makers
If you've ever tried to format data into a graph, you've no doubt run into issues. Sometimes, it can be difficult just to get the information that you have in graph form to fit the way that you want it to. And sometimes, when you finally do, it looks so utterly terrible that you begin to wonder why you bothered.
Can Your Android Phone Be Tracked When It’s Turned Off?
As technology advances, debates continue to arise over geographical tracking. Today, cell service providers, internet service providers, and other parties can track your location through your devices, including your smartphone.
8 Ways to Fix Microsoft Teams Not Opening on Windows
Microsoft Teams is a reliable business collaboration app that comes pre-installed on Windows computers. However, like any other app, Microsoft Teams isn't perfect and can occasionally fail to work as expected. One such instance is when Microsoft Teams fails to open on your Windows computer.
The 7 Best Apps for Creative Note-Taking
When deciding whether to use digital or paper notes, it can be hard picking the option that's best for your creativity. It's easy to see how digital note-taking can limit creativity, but with these applications, that's not the case.
5 Ways to Close Multiple Apps Simultaneously on Windows
Running multiple apps simultaneously can usually affect your PC's performance. This means you might often want to close some programs to speed up your device. But here's the thing—closing your apps one by one can be quite tedious.
How to Enable Checkboxes to Select Files in Windows 11
Windows checkboxes, also known as Item checkboxes, allow you to select multiple files and folders in File Explorer easily. By default, this feature is disabled in Windows 11, but you can quickly enable it by making some simple customizations.
Who Should Run Twitter Once Elon Musk Steps Down?
Elon Musk is looking for a new CEO for Twitter. But with the company "on the fast lane to bankruptcy," according to Musk, and its next CEO needs to be someone with experience in making smart decisions and a high pain threshold.
How to Download Files With Node.js
Downloading files to local storage rather than keeping them in cloud storage has several advantages. These include easier access, access without an internet connection, and complete ownership of your data.
How to Open RAR Files on an iPhone
An archive file saves space and facilitates file sharing. ZIP, TAR, and RAR are popular archiving formats, and you can easily archive files into them on any device.
Is It Bad to Stand Your PS5 Up Vertically?
The PlayStation 5 is well known for its ability to be stored either lying down or in an upright position. Both methods are featured in many of the PS5's advertising campaigns. If anything, the PS5 is most often shown standing vertically in Sony's advertising for the console.
Is the PlayStation 5 Shortage Finally Over?
For most, the year 2020 was not kind. This includes any gamers that were looking to get their hands on a shiny new PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched on November 12, 2020.
6 Ways a Microsoft Account and a Local Account Are Different on Windows
On Windows, you can choose to use your PC with a local account or a Microsoft account. Knowing what makes them different is one of the best ways to decide which one is right for you. And what's great about it is that you can switch between the two whenever you want.
How to Add Shortcuts Next to the Power Button on Windows 11
Are you tired of digging through your folders in the File Explorer? Did you know you can add shortcuts next to the Power Button in the Start Menu on Windows 11 to keep things quick and straightforward?
What Is PocketBase and How Do You Use It?
PocketBase is an open-source backend consisting of an embedded SQLite database with data validation, real-time subscriptions, and an easy-to-use REST API. It also offers authentication and file storage for media files.
How to Enhance Your AI Portraits Using Luminar Neo
There are still many limitations when it comes to creating AI portraits. That's where creative photo editors like Luminar Neo can help. Luminar Neo is packed with creative tools that can dramatically improve your AI portraits and set them apart from other creators who use the same program as you.
What Are Rainbow Table Attacks?
Password protection is an efficient access control technique all of us use on a daily basis. It will likely remain an important pillar of cybersecurity for years to come.
How to Send Handwritten Messages on Your iPhone
If you want to spice up the way you send messages on your iPhone, look no further. Apple has a feature that allows you to send handwritten messages on your iPhone.
