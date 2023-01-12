LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s looking colder and more seasonable to start the weekend. Snow showers are likely throughout the day today. Temperatures look to remain right around if not above freezing. Accumulation will be light for most, however, if you get caught under a heavier band of snow it could quickly throw down a dusting up to an inch. Higher elevations in far southeast Kentucky could see higher amounts.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO