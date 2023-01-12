Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
New York YIMBY
35 Commercial Street’s Exterior Nears Completion in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Exterior work is nearing completion on 35 Commercial Street, a 22-story residential building in the Greenpoint Landing master plan in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Park Tower Group along with Greenpoint Landing Associates, New York City’s Housing Preservation & Development (HPD), and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), 213-foot-tall structure spans 344,463 square feet and will yield 373 affordable housing units and 7,600 square feet of retail space. Monadnock Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Bell Slip to the west and Commercial and Clay Streets to the south.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 3020 Valentine Avenue in Jerome Park, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 3020 Valentine Avenue in Jerome Park, The Bronx. Located at the intersection of East 202nd Street and Valentine Avenue, the lot is one block from the Bedford Park Boulevard subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Boris Babakhanov of Bolex GC Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
10-04 Borden Avenue’s Steel Superstructure Rises in Long Island City, Queens
Construction is rising on 10-04 Borden Avenue, a three-story commercial building in Long Island City, Queens. Developed and built by The Vorea Group under the Borden Ave Opportunity Zone Business LLC, the 56,000-square-foot structure will feature New York City’s first iFLY indoor skydiving facility and a separate commercial space. The plot spans nearly half an acre by the three-way intersection of Borden Avenue, Vernon Boulevard, and Jackson Avenue.
New York YIMBY
270 Johnston Avenue Tops Out in Jersey City, New Jersey
Construction has topped out on 270 Johnston Avenue, a 24-story residential tower in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects and GRT Architecture and developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the structure will yield 169 rental units, a collection of amenity spaces, a small parking lot, and roughly 9,000 square feet of retail spread across the ground and second floors.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Building Applications Filed with DOB for New, 7-story, Mixed-Use Building at 41 North Street
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 7-story, mixed-use building at 41 North Street in the University Heights section of The Bronx, according to YIMBY. Located between Grand Avenue and North Street, the lot is within walking distance of the 183rd Street subway...
New York YIMBY
NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan
New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
therealdeal.com
Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location
Kimchi lovers rejoice: H Mart is coming to the Upper East Side. The Korean-American specialty grocery chain bought a retail condo at 223 East 86th Street in Yorkville for $8.7 million with plans to open its next Manhattan location there, according to Vanguard Global Realty’s Enrique Constante and Jordan Mandel, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, Michael Appell.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
Williamsburg street sign blunder fuels old rumors, gentrification fears
The dually named Graham Av-Av of Puerto Rico sign hangs over the Moore Street intersection in Williamsburg after briefly being removed on Jan. 13 by city crews. Officials said the sign change was an error. City transportation officials say removing “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign was a mistake [ more › ]
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in New York
NEW YORK -- Four second-prize tickets, each worth $1 million, in the Jan. 13 Mega Millions drawing were sold in New York, the lottery said Saturday. The winning tickets, which matched five numbers from Friday night's drawing, were sold in Long Island City, Manhattan, Newburgh and Plainview.The winning numbers were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and a Mega Ball of 14.The owner of Mega News on East 57th Street and Second Avenue says this isn't the first time someone hit big in his store."This is the third time we've got a winner here, so first time, like $250,000, and the second...
Deaf woman missing for 2 weeks found on subway train
Samantha Denise Primus was spotted Saturday on the 1 train and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
The Dugout, Bronx's beloved sporting goods store, closing after 47 years in business
The Dugout, a beloved sporting goods store in the Bronx, is officially closing its doors on Jan. 23.
Deaf, autistic woman missing since Dec. 23 found by sister on Manhattan train
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A sister of Samantha Denise Primus — a deaf, autistic woman who disappeared just before Christmas — found Primus on the No. 1 train in Lower Manhattan at the Staten Island Ferry stop Saturday afternoon. “I lost my voice from crying,” said another sister, Genevieve, who confirmed to PIX11 News her […]
Eater
Welp, Shake Shack Is Opening in Bed-Stuy
There goes the neighborhood. Burrito bowl chain Chipotle recently put up signage on the ground floor space at 1190 Fulton Street, on the corner of Bedford Avenue, in Bed-Stuy. Now Shake Shack appears to be throwing its hat in the ring. The windows on the building are papered over, but the burger chain’s green logo and neon lettering are unmistakable: Shack burgers are coming. Eater has contacted the company for more information on the opening. Stay tuned.
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was found shot, dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside the Carver Houses housing project on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. Police were called in response to a reported shooting in front of the New York City Housing Authority complex in front of 50 East 102nd Street Friday night at around 10 pm. When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been The post Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'
Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan. People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.
Elected officials persistent in efforts to reopen Kingsbridge Armory for Bronx residents
Previous proposals for uses of the armory, from malls to ice rinks, have fallen short, leaving the Kingsbridge Armory mostly vacant since the 1990s.
