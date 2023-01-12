ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Begins Improvements to Lehigh Trailhead

Palm Coast – Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on January 23, 2023. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom, and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting, and pavilions.
PALM COAST, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Top Sea Glass Beaches In Florida. What you need To Know.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. I love sea glass and all the colors you can find of beach glass. But finding sea glass in Florida has not been so easy. I have been asked several times, where could one find the best sea glass beaches in Florida that I thought it was time to do some research and find out.
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler Beach City Commission approves 112-home subdivision on Roberts Road

The Flagler Beach City Commission voted 5-0 on Jan. 12 to approve a proposal for a planned unit development of 112 homes. The development, called "Beach Park Village" in city planning documents and owned by KB Homes Jacksonville, is located on the west side of the bridge on Roberts Road. The south end of the property abuts Wadsworth Park, and the development is situated across from an apartment complex that is also being built on Roberts Road.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Parts of Tampa Bay region continue to stay under freeze warning overnight Saturday

Additional counties have been added to the winter alerts issued by the National Weather Service. See below for areas under Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories as of 3 PM Saturday:. Freeze Warning: Hamilton, Suwannee, Gilchrist, Levy, Columbia, Baker, Union, Bradford, Alachua, Marion, Nassau, Duval, St. Johns, Flagler, Citrus, Hernando, Interior...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Medium concentrations of red tide continue to be found near mouth of Tampa Bay

Researchers are continuing to find medium concentrations of red tide near the mouth of Tampa Bay and off the northern tip of Anna Maria Island. A report released Friday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows lower concentrations were persisting off the beaches of southern Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
palmcoastobserver.com

a-z-animals.com

8 Most Common Types Of Birds In Florida

With its forests, prairies, and everglades, Florida is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. Over 500 bird species have been recorded in the state, and some are extremely rare. But others call the Sunshine State home year-round and regularly visit suburban lawns and city parks. Do you have a feathered friend at your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Check out this list of the eight most common types of birds in Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Frigid temperatures each morning this weekend across most of Florida

A cold snap is on track to grip the Sunshine State this weekend. This substantial temperature drop follows immediately behind a squall line of heavy rain and few strong thunderstorms that tracked across Florida Thursday night and Friday. Early on Friday afternoon, the squall line was approaching Miami and the...
FLORIDA STATE

