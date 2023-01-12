Police respond to Midtown crash early Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS – A person is in the hospital after a crash in Midtown Thursday morning.
FOX 2's Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene after a car crashed head-on into a center guardrail. This was at I-64 and Compton Avenue, just south of Harris-Stowe State University, a little after 2:00 a.m.
