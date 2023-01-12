ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Police respond to Midtown crash early Thursday morning

By Nic Lopez, Reggie Lee
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A person is in the hospital after a crash in Midtown Thursday morning.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene after a car crashed head-on into a center guardrail. This was at I-64 and Compton Avenue, just south of Harris-Stowe State University, a little after 2:00 a.m.

No injuries have yet been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
KMOV

Woman found shot dead in running vehicle in Hyde Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was found dead in a running vehicle Friday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The woman, now identified as Tamera Plummer, 27, was found not conscious or breathing in a running vehicle in the 4200 block of North 21st Street around 8:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. According to police, around 8:20 a.m., St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

