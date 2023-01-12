Police respond to Midtown crash early Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – A person is in the hospital after a crash in Midtown Thursday morning.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene after a car crashed head-on into a center guardrail. This was at I-64 and Compton Avenue, just south of Harris-Stowe State University, a little after 2:00 a.m.

No injuries have yet been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.