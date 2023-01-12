Read full article on original website
NBC12
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Those living in Richmond’s Museum District are on edge after new footage shows a predator walking through apartment alleyways again. Police are still searching for the suspect. The ‘Peeping Tom’ was initially caught on camera exposing himself back in early December. Now, neighbors...
Eight teens charged after fight at Spotsylvania high school
Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
NBC12
Richmond police looking for person who broke into local business, stole cash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Detectives with Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe stole from a local business earlier this month. Police say a man was captured on store surveillance cameras on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 9:52 p.m., entering a local business in the 6300 block of Old Warwick Road and tampering with the door.
NBC12
Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico have found a man they arrested fled police custody Wednesday evening. Officials say around 5:40 p.m., 25-year-old Dashawn K. Hunter managed to escape police custody outside of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say he is wanted on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants...
NBC12
Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A pick-up truck crashed into a Henrico home Tuesday afternoon after the driver had a medical emergency. Around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 16, Henrico police say a Nissan Frontier pick-up was driving east on Brookmont Drive coming up to Cox Road when police say the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel.
NBC12
More kids accidentally eating marijuana edibles, Blue Ridge Poison Center reports
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Young children are accidentally consuming cannabis edibles at higher rates than ever before, according to a new study. The Blue Ridge Poison Center reports its calls tripled in 2022, in comparison to 2021. The center says it received 77 calls last year for kids unintentionally getting...
NBC12
‘A van would improve my life:’ Community helping Richmond couple get wheelchair-accessible van
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond couple is thankful for the community after a life-changing medical diagnosis. Jamie Kelman went to a surgeon for a routine kidney stone removal in 2021 and is now paralyzed. She and her partner are now raising money to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van. “I was...
NBC12
Grand opening of Oak Avenue Complex happening Tuesday
NBC12
Section of Markel Road in Henrico closing for pedestrian safety improvements
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Tuesday, Henrico County will build a crosswalk along this stretch of Markel Road and traffic calming devices to help prevent speeding. The section, which sits between Byrd Avenue and Willow Lawn Drive, will be closed for the next few weeks, meaning some drivers will have to find another route.
NBC12
Chesterfield biker recognized for starting foundation to help people in need
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Chesterfield is being recognized for her work helping others in need with the help of the local motorcycle community. Motorcyclist Jeannette Able started out small, doing random acts of kindness for others out in the community along with other bikers. Now, she’s looking to have a larger impact with the start of her new foundation, Kickstart.
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
NBC12
Henrico man arrested in shooting death of brother
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is facing charges, including murder, after his brother was found shot to death inside a home Tuesday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., Henrico EMS received a call about a shooting in the 5000 block of Charles City Road. When emergency personnel arrived at...
I-95 South clear after crash in Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 76.3, near the Belvedere Street interchange. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.
NBC12
Forecast: Mild Wednesday, more showers Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A beautiful and mild January day ahead on Wednesday, but more showers again Thursday. Tuesday Overnight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Wednesday: Partly sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the mid 60s. Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. 1/4″...
NBC12
Roof partially collapses in Hanover house fire
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Hanover on Monday morning that involved a partial roof collapse. Firefighters were called to the scene in the 18000 block of Shiloh Church Road around 6 a.m. Fire officials say that because of no hydrants in the area, crews had...
Two adults found dead in south Richmond home
Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a South Richmond home on Saturday.
Driver killed in crash in Richmond’s Northside
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, no other people were in the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
NBC12
Convicted felon sentenced to 7 years on gun, accessory posession charges
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond man was sentenced to 92 months in prison after police discovered he was a convicted felon illegally possessing a machine gun conversion device and other weapons. According to court documents, on July 14, 2021, Marquis Bonhomme, 23, was arrested by Richmond Police during a traffic...
‘I just ran to wherever the car was’: Neighbors tried to save driver who died in Chesterfield pond
Neighbors in a Chester community say they are still pretty shaken up after a person was found dead in a car that had driven into a nearby pond.
