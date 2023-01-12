ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond police looking for person who broke into local business, stole cash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Detectives with Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe stole from a local business earlier this month. Police say a man was captured on store surveillance cameras on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 9:52 p.m., entering a local business in the 6300 block of Old Warwick Road and tampering with the door.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico have found a man they arrested fled police custody Wednesday evening. Officials say around 5:40 p.m., 25-year-old Dashawn K. Hunter managed to escape police custody outside of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say he is wanted on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A pick-up truck crashed into a Henrico home Tuesday afternoon after the driver had a medical emergency. Around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 16, Henrico police say a Nissan Frontier pick-up was driving east on Brookmont Drive coming up to Cox Road when police say the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Grand opening of Oak Avenue Complex happening Tuesday

Family sues City of Richmond, RPD officer for more than $200 million. Volunteers fill more than 50,000 bags of food for those in need on MLK Jr. Day. Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency. Updated: 7 hours ago. Increased demand for Diabetes drug Approved for weight...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield biker recognized for starting foundation to help people in need

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Chesterfield is being recognized for her work helping others in need with the help of the local motorcycle community. Motorcyclist Jeannette Able started out small, doing random acts of kindness for others out in the community along with other bikers. Now, she’s looking to have a larger impact with the start of her new foundation, Kickstart.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WHSV

13 cats found dead in Fishersville home

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
NBC12

Henrico man arrested in shooting death of brother

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is facing charges, including murder, after his brother was found shot to death inside a home Tuesday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., Henrico EMS received a call about a shooting in the 5000 block of Charles City Road. When emergency personnel arrived at...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Forecast: Mild Wednesday, more showers Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A beautiful and mild January day ahead on Wednesday, but more showers again Thursday. Tuesday Overnight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Wednesday: Partly sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the mid 60s. Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. 1/4″...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Roof partially collapses in Hanover house fire

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Hanover on Monday morning that involved a partial roof collapse. Firefighters were called to the scene in the 18000 block of Shiloh Church Road around 6 a.m. Fire officials say that because of no hydrants in the area, crews had...
HANOVER, VA
NBC12

Convicted felon sentenced to 7 years on gun, accessory posession charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond man was sentenced to 92 months in prison after police discovered he was a convicted felon illegally possessing a machine gun conversion device and other weapons. According to court documents, on July 14, 2021, Marquis Bonhomme, 23, was arrested by Richmond Police during a traffic...
RICHMOND, VA

