makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Close Multiple Apps Simultaneously on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Running multiple apps simultaneously can usually affect your PC’s performance. This means you might often want to close some programs to speed up your device. But here’s the thing—closing your apps one by one can be quite tedious.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Word Counter in JavaScript
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A word counter is a tool that you can use to count the number of words in a piece of text. You can use it to check the length of a document or to track whether you are meeting a word count limit.
makeuseof.com
Why a Paid-For, ChatGPT Professional Is Inevitable
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Internet users are having fun with OpenAI's ChatGPT. We've seen people write computer programs with it, author an entire book, compose rap songs, and even seen malicious actors create dangerous malware.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Another App Is Using the Camera Already" 0xA00F4243 Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you try to use the camera on your computer, you may sometimes encounter the "Close other apps. It looks like another app is using the camera already" error. It's also accompanied by the 0xA00F4243<CameraReservedByAnotherApp> 0xC00D3704 error code.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Free Online Graph Makers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you’ve ever tried to format data into a graph, you’ve no doubt run into issues. Sometimes, it can be difficult just to get the information that you have in graph form to fit the way that you want it to. And sometimes, when you finally do, it looks so utterly terrible that you begin to wonder why you bothered.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Docker on a Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Docker allows you to easily set up and manage isolated environments for each of your projects while ensuring that all dependencies are kept separate and avoiding conflicts. The best part is that installing Docker on your Mac is just as easy.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Shortcuts Next to the Power Button on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Are you tired of digging through your folders in the File Explorer? Did you know you can add shortcuts next to the Power Button in the Start Menu on Windows 11 to keep things quick and straightforward?
makeuseof.com
How to Download Files With Node.js
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Downloading files to local storage rather than keeping them in cloud storage has several advantages. These include easier access, access without an internet connection, and complete ownership of your data.
makeuseof.com
How to Make Multiple Copies of an Object in Photoshop
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sometimes a photo edit requires you to make multiple copies of the same object. Making multiple copies of an object is easy with Photoshop. In this tutorial, we'll show you how to do it in three easy steps.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Apps for Creative Note-Taking
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When deciding whether to use digital or paper notes, it can be hard picking the option that's best for your creativity. It's easy to see how digital note-taking can limit creativity, but with these applications, that's not the case.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix Microsoft Teams Not Opening on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Teams is a reliable business collaboration app that comes pre-installed on Windows computers. However, like any other app, Microsoft Teams isn't perfect and can occasionally fail to work as expected. One such instance is when Microsoft Teams fails to open on your Windows computer.
makeuseof.com
4 Arduino Simulators You Can Use in Your Electronics Projects
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Arduino hardware development platform is used by hobbyists, professionals, and students interested in electronics. Arduino boards are especially popular with people new to electronics, due to their beginner-friendly nature and the vast community of users.
makeuseof.com
How to Open RAR Files on an iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. An archive file saves space and facilitates file sharing. ZIP, TAR, and RAR are popular archiving formats, and you can easily archive files into them on any device.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Inability to Turn Off High Contrast Mode on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. High Contrast mode helps users with low vision and photosensitivity see the Windows operating system elements clearly. Microsoft even introduced the ability to tweak high contrast themes and use preferred colors. But some users are unable to turn off high contrast mode on Windows and have trouble with the excessively dark background.
makeuseof.com
How to Enhance Your AI Portraits Using Luminar Neo
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There are still many limitations when it comes to creating AI portraits. That's where creative photo editors like Luminar Neo can help. Luminar Neo is packed with creative tools that can dramatically improve your AI portraits and set them apart from other creators who use the same program as you.
makeuseof.com
What Are Reflection Tokens and How Do They Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There are many ways to earn money in the decentralized finance world. Many people trade and also explore different forms of passive income. Holding reflective tokens is becoming a popular solution for earning passive income. Understanding how they work may interest you to utilize them as a means of generating passive income.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Difference Between Network Bandwidth, Speed, and Throughput
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We often use the phrase "the Wi-Fi's slow today" while referring to an underperforming network speed at home or the office. Technically speaking, this is misleading. Generally, there's a lot of misconception regarding the correct meaning of different network performance metrics such as bandwidth, speed, and throughput, and we're here to put that right.
makeuseof.com
4 Lesser-Known Terminal-Based Text Editors for Linux You Should Consider
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Terminal-based text editors are used for almost everything on Linux; from writing quick Bash scripts and configuration files to producing fully-fledged programs or even writing a novel.
makeuseof.com
Google Home Voice Match: What It Is and How to Use It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. What makes Google Home a great addition to any household is the fact that it can be enjoyed by the entire family. Anyone in your home can use it for whatever purpose they like, from playing a silly game to setting timers for the kitchen.
makeuseof.com
How to Format an SD Card on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your SD card is a handy data storage alternative for keeping and accessing your data on the go. Like other storage devices such as USB sticks or hard drives, you can easily format your SD card after you don’t need the data or want to store something else.
