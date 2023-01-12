Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Strong Southerly Breeze
This will keep us WELL above average for temperatures this time of year despite plenty of cloud cover. It will also allow temperatures to stay steady in the mid to upper-30s throughout the day Sunday and even into Monday morning. You will not need a lot of layers for the Vikings game.
California braces for final burst of heavy snow and rain
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Storm-lashed California is bracing for what may be a final battering of rain and snow starting late Sunday, adding to the damage unleashed by a weather system that has caused severe flooding and killed at least 19 people across the state.
NOAA reports U.S. hit by 18 separate billion-dollar weather disasters in 2022
The latest NOAA Billion Dollar weather and climate disaster report for 2022 accounts 18 different disasters that racked up over a billion dollars of damage.
First storm next week brings rain
Next week is an active one with two storm systems lining up for the middle of the country. The first arrives Monday into Tuesday morning. A warmer weekend leading into next week will help keep this system on the warm side for January. Rain is the primary threat here. 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain looks like an early target window.
