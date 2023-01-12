‘Lots of resolutions’ at Center council’s first 2023 meeting Subhead

The Light and Champion designated ‘official newspaper’

Street repairs at the intersection of King and Pine Street are nearing completion. One half of the intersection that has been closed to traffic from all sides was reopened Wednesday and it was anticipated the intersection would be completely reopened by Thursday. (Leon Aldridge photo/The Light and Champion)

Center Mayor David Chadwick opened Monday’s council meeting greeting visitors, expressing wishes for a happy new year, and the agenda was “full of a lot of resolutions and a lot of getting ready for the new year ahead.” The Light and Champion was designated the city’s official newspaper with unanimous approval of Resolution 2023-1 – “Designating Official Newspaper for Publications.”

By law, ordinances, notices, bids for procurement of services and materials, and other legal matters require publishing in a newspaper entered as second-class postal matter in the county where published. The only newspaper currently meeting the guidelines is The Light and Champion.

Chadwick expressed thanks from the city to The Light and Champion for the “very good job that they do.”

The engineering firm of Everett Griffith & Associates was selected as the engineering firm for application preparation and project implementation by unanimous approval of Resolution 2023-2 – “Selecting Engineering Firm for 23-24 TCDP Activities.”

It was noted that the state now requests a resolution from governing bodies for the selection of an engineering firm from proposals solicited and received to assist the city in the preparation, submission and possible construction activities related to the current Texas Community Development Program call for projects.

This grant program awards up to $275,000 toward local projects based on a maximum regional allocation formula. Center is currently completing a project funded during the last round, the South Elevated Water Storage Tank, which results in a reduced likelihood of receiving these highly competitive grants in subsequent cycles.

The likely project list will be presented to the council in the next month and will include replacement of water lines with repetitive leak repairs and localized, aged sewer mains with anticipated infiltration/inflow.

City Manager Chad Nehring noted the application accepted was related primarily to cost and historic working knowledge of the city’s utility system.

Resolution 2023-3 – “Designating TCDP Signatories” noted that the Texas Department of Agriculture’s new system (TDA-GO) for submission, management and completion of any funded activities requires specific designation of city officials in the form of customary signature authority and roles designated by position the city has utilized on current and prior programs. Recommended and unanimously approved by the council were Mayor David Chadwick, City Manager Chad Nehring, City Secretary Esther Elizondo, and Finance Officer Amanda Willey.

Unanimously approving Resolution 2023-4 – “Approve Lease of Property - 301 Nacogdoches St.” authorized the execution of a lease agreement between the City of Center and ETEX Communications LLC for the lease of a partial space of the the former Center Police Department building on Nacogdoches Street.

ETEX Communications, preparing for installation and deployment of the city-wide fiber optic broadband infrastructure, requires a computer center “hub.” According to the council packet, the Nacogdoches Street location, pending underground access easements on several adjoining county parcels, is ideally located as this hub.

The lease anticipates the use of the westernmost part of the building which was an addition that served as the patrol room and accessed from the rear and the single door on the west side of the building front. The leased space comprises roughly one-fourth of the overall floor space of the building, and under the terms of the lease, ETEX will install separate utilities to this part of this building and be responsible for all upgrades necessary including doors, AIC replacement and isolated generator.

It was noted that the lease does will not significantly impact the anticipated storage needs for downtown accessories, Christmas decorations, banners and recreation program equipment.

Bob Staehs, Project Manager, presented a project update and report on the “Potable Reuse for Industrial Capacity” project.

The council packet noted that after the council approval to proceed last Fall, the project engineer with participation of city staff, established the required pre-project consultation with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). During this initial consultation, (the city was) provided the newly adopted regulations for this type of project derived from legislation passed this last session.

It was noted no entities have initiated a project under the new regulations, and the revised project schedule inclusive of new requirements is necessary as the project schedule is now significantly longer due to mandatory study and state review periods.

Staehs, who expressed in a letter to the city manager January 5, “In a nutshell, this process appears to be arduous and expensive with rather open-ended discretion for interpretation by the TCEQ,” presented updates at the meeting and answered questions from the council.

The council approved a approve temporary street closure for a MLK Jr. Day Parade, January 16, 2023. (See related story on page one).

Items of Interest – no action required

1.) Christmas Winter Storm: City Manager Chad Nehring personally thanked the utility staff reporting the level of effort, time and work that went into maintaining the water system without outage over the holidays. While there were many private and system lines with damages. the diligence to survey and disconnect those customers with line ruptures and respond to the system leaks was extensive. There were multiple occasions from the 24th thru the 27th that the system was within hours of experiencing mass outage, but with the urgency of repairs to major leaks and 24-hour operations at both water plants, the staff was able to keep sustain at a minimal level. While there remain some customers making repairs from freeze damage, (Nehring said he was) grateful for the effort and personal sacrifice exhibited during Christmas weekend to take care of our utility customers and citizens.

2.) Lake Levels/Drought: Further good news that after the winter freeze, the area received two major rainstorms generating a significant impact on water levels at both lakes. Most notably, Lake Pinkston has risen roughly a foot this month but does remain about 4-5 feet below normal pool elevation from losses during the drought last Summer.

3.) Water System Projects:

• Aiken Plant Rehab project is progressing on design phase and evaluating bid alternatives, funding options to present to Council and grant subsidy potential to assist with total project costs. Plan submittal for authorization to bid should be complete in Spring.

• Flat Fork WSC Customer Transition - While still having to deal with the PUC to finalize their approval of this transfer, all activities related to services and accounts have been completed such that all services along FM 2468 north from the Portacool EST to the Loop and connected areas north of the Loop are now Center utility customers.

• South Elevated Water Tank Project - construction timeline is anticipated to be requested for extension. Staff ensured submittal of grant funding contract extension request last month. Council will have a future item to consider time extension request by the contractor due to delays in the acquisition of steel and resulting fabrication of the tank.

• Mill Creek Rehab Project - council approved partial filter rehab for the water treatment plant and the vendor is delivering the filter media and underdrains this month. Coordinating with the contractor for installation and the system vendor representative for oversight and project control. the project should be scheduled in early February and completed in 2-3 days. This will not interrupt water production levels as the primary filter remains out of service due to the underdrain failure.

4.) Water System - Annual Water System Maintenance: The January annual system maintenance is progressing with the conversation of disinfection to eliminate biproducts of routine disinfection chemical dosage and protocols. This one month return to historic disinfection using free chlorine is temporary and generates the “swimming pool” chlorine smell. It does “burn off’ the nitrate build up from the chloramine/total chlorine disinfection required to be utilized to minimize production of THM and HAAS compounds. As capable, due to the extreme water losses during the Christmas winter freeze, fire hydrants and lines will be flushed during the remainder of this month to maximize system and line clearing during this normally low-demand period.

5.) Street Project: Street construction is virtually completed for this year’s contract with several concrete drain gutters. culverts and intersections completed during December. With some minor items for completion outstanding, no additional roadway closures should be required.

6.) TCEQ - SSOI Program: The approval of the City participating in system evaluation to comply with the TCEQ sanitary sewer overflow initiative is included.

7.) Youth Programs: Basketball is practicing and games being within the next week and initial meetings for this Summer’s Youth World Series event begin this month.

The Center City Council meets the second and fourth Monday each month at the Center City Hall at 5:00 p.m.