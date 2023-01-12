Read full article on original website
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workers
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?
Portsmouth, January 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Portsmouth. The I. C. Norcom High School basketball team will have a game with Manor High School on January 13, 2023, 12:00:00. The I. C. Norcom High School basketball team will have a game with Manor High School on January 13, 2023, 13:30:00.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino
City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth -- but some experts say, that might not necessarily be in the cards.
Oscar Smith and Norview pick up high school basketball wins on Friday night
The Tigers were hosting Indian River while the Pilots hosted Lake Taylor.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth.
No injuries reported following house fire on Westminster Ave in Norfolk
Crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Norfolk Friday morning.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Peninsula Food Bank holding mobile event Jan. 14
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend. On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton. For...
Henrico couple wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game
A Henrico couple was among five winners of $1 million as part of a Virginia lottery game. Michael and Mechelle Anderson, who once worked together as Richmond firefighters, won the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game, thanks to Michael Anderson’s ticket purchase at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road.
Two hospitalized following shooting in Norfolk: Police
A shooting happened at Colonial Avenue and W. 27th Street, a couple of blocks away from Munson Park.
Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
Man hospitalized after shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth: Police
A man went to the hospital after a shooting in Portsmouth on Friday, police said. In a tweet, the police department said around 2:10 p.m., they were called to Dale Drive for a gunshot wound victim.
WAVY News 10
Firefighters respond to house fire on Jefferson St. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth. Dispatchers didn’t have additional information when contacted, but said they got the call at 10:13 p.m. The home is in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street, off Deep Creek Blvd. near the Emily Spong Center.
Popculture
Missy Elliott Received a Major Honor in December
Super producer, singer, rapper, and songwriter Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott gave the commencement address at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia. A Virginia native herself, the Grammy winner delivered a heartfelt 10-minute address to the Dec. 2022 graduates, and she did so without notes. She told graduates to make sure that they surrounded themselves with friends who have "good energy" as an encouragement to achieve their goals. While she's accomplished tons in her career thus far, she preached words of pride to the graduates with so much to look forward to.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News
Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
Portsmouth small business owner wins $100K in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
Michael Hawley, a small business owner from Portsmouth, is one of seven lucky winners of the Virginia Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle. Hawley's ticket, purchased at Royal Farms on Churchland Blvd in Chesapeake, won him $100,000.
Police: 3 shot outside Suffolk restaurant early Saturday morning
Police tell News 3 that officers were called to Commerce Street in Downtown Suffolk around 1 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. All three victims are expected to survive.
Norfolk State women beat up Howard in MEAC play
The Spartans went into the half with an 18-point lead and continued to outscore the Bison in the final 20 minutes. The post Norfolk State women beat up Howard in MEAC play appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.
Man injured following shooting on West Rd. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:36 p.m. in the 300 block of West Rd. Police say a man sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
