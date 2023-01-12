ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, VA

WAVY News 10

Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino

City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth -- but some experts say, that might not necessarily be in the cards. Read more: https://bit.ly/3w8zxFP. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CK73pR. A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CK73pR. Norfolk State loses on technical foul...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Peninsula Food Bank holding mobile event Jan. 14

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend. On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton. For...
HAMPTON, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico couple wins $1M in Virginia Lottery game

A Henrico couple was among five winners of $1 million as part of a Virginia lottery game. Michael and Mechelle Anderson, who once worked together as Richmond firefighters, won the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game, thanks to Michael Anderson’s ticket purchase at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Firefighters respond to house fire on Jefferson St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth. Dispatchers didn’t have additional information when contacted, but said they got the call at 10:13 p.m. The home is in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street, off Deep Creek Blvd. near the Emily Spong Center.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Popculture

Missy Elliott Received a Major Honor in December

Super producer, singer, rapper, and songwriter Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott gave the commencement address at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia. A Virginia native herself, the Grammy winner delivered a heartfelt 10-minute address to the Dec. 2022 graduates, and she did so without notes. She told graduates to make sure that they surrounded themselves with friends who have "good energy" as an encouragement to achieve their goals. While she's accomplished tons in her career thus far, she preached words of pride to the graduates with so much to look forward to.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
NORFOLK, VA
Stephy Says

Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News

Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

