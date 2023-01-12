Read full article on original website
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Jan. 14, 2023
We’re about halfway through the year’s first month, and New York’s cannabis business owners are hitting the ground running in 2023. Let’s take a look at the stories we covered in NY Cannabis Insider last week. On Monday we ran a story that takes a look...
New York Set to Open Second Marijuana Dispensary in February
The long wait for recreational marijuana dispensaries has finally ended, and more shops are set to open soon in New York State. After the Housing Works Cannabis Company opened its doors to customers in New York on December 28, more dispensaries will be opening soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public.
New EPA Data: Homes In 3 Upstate Counties At Deadly Radon Risk
The Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Health have released alarming new data about dangerous levels of radon in Upstate homes. The gas is responsible for the deaths of 21,000 Americans per year. A new map shows which counties are at greatest risk from radon, including...
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York
There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years
If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
Hochul Urged to Crack Down on Marijuana “Sticker Stores”
New York State Senator Tom O'Mara has called on Governor Kathy Hochul to crack down on "sticker stores," which use a loophole to sell marijuana illegally. According to a report by Linsey Madison of WENY, Mara called on Hochul to crack down on businesses that sell extremely expensive stickers and then "gift" marijuana to their customers.
Report: Smoking in New York Will Cost You Millions, and Here’s Why
Where there's smoke, there's often fire, and if you're a smoker in New York, it appears as though you're burning through money at an alarming rate. A recent study was published, documenting the amount of money spent by the average smoker in each state. If the numbers are to be...
Two New York Men Sentenced For Roles in Decade-Long Scam
Two New York men have been recently been sentenced for the roles they played in what is being called a decade-long Ponzi scheme. The announcement was made by the Attorney General of New York Letitia James. The charges against both men included second-degree money laundering, as well as a first-degree...
New York State Targets Firearm Distributors Over Ghost Gun Parts
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion today, Friday, January 13, 2023, against ten national gun distributors. The motion is for a preliminary injunction against the companies demanding that they halt sales of 'ghost gun' parts in New York State. Attorney General James is asking a federal court to step in to stop the manufacturers from selling, shipping, distributing, or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any customers in New York.
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments
If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
nystateofpolitics.com
A decade after the SAFE Act, gun policy polarization continues
It was hailed for being a bipartisan compromise, a first-in-the nation law approved not by Congress in Washington, but by a statehouse in Albany in the wake of a mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. The SAFE Act's passage a decade later seems like a relic from a very...
informnny.com
Jefferson County: US-11 road with most vehicle crash fatalities in 2020
(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
The state of New York state? Terrifying!
This week was Kathy Hochul’s first state of the state address since winning an election in her own right. Less importantly, it was my first state of the state too. After all, keynote addresses about the future of our state are not to be missed. Or are they? It’s often said that making laws is like making sausages: best not to look. Well after Tuesday in Albany I can tell you that I’d rather spend a month watching lawyers making sausages than suffer another hour of Gov Hochul making non-announcements. It isn’t that Hochul is a bad public speaker. It’s just that...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Additional $35.2 Million For Cybersecurity
Governor Hochul disclosed $35.2 million in new financing for cybersecurity improvements across the whole state of New York in a news release earlier this week. It's the most recent action in Hochul's campaign to strengthen New York's cybersecurity, which also saw Colin Ahern appointed as the city's first-ever chief cyber officer. Cybercrime is a worldwide annoyance that is becoming more prevalent.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Red-Flag Orders Skyrocket in New York City After State Strengthened Gun Laws
One night this past May, a father and son sat inside a Midtown Manhattan German beer hall chatting when the son began to grow furious for no apparent reason. Suddenly he exploded: “I will kill you with this beer glass. I will smash your head and face,” he yelled at his father.
fox5ny.com
New York's new cannabis reality
NEW YORK - There’s now at least one dispensary to buy recreational marijuana legally in New York City, with more on the way. For consumers, it’s welcome progress, but it comes as law enforcement agencies grapple with a surge in smoke shops selling illegal weed, and a patchwork of confusing laws about use and possession.
CoinTelegraph
New York sued by environmental group after approval of crypto mining facility: Report
The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) was sued by environmental activists on Jan. 13 for approving the takeover of a cryptocurrency mining facility in the state. According to The Guardian, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) is responsible for regulating public utilities and authorized in September 2022 the conversion of the Fortistar North power plant into a crypto-mining site.
96.1 The Eagle
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
