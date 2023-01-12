ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Set to Open Second Marijuana Dispensary in February

The long wait for recreational marijuana dispensaries has finally ended, and more shops are set to open soon in New York State. After the Housing Works Cannabis Company opened its doors to customers in New York on December 28, more dispensaries will be opening soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lite 98.7

It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York

There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years

If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

Hochul Urged to Crack Down on Marijuana “Sticker Stores”

New York State Senator Tom O'Mara has called on Governor Kathy Hochul to crack down on "sticker stores," which use a loophole to sell marijuana illegally. According to a report by Linsey Madison of WENY, Mara called on Hochul to crack down on businesses that sell extremely expensive stickers and then "gift" marijuana to their customers.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Targets Firearm Distributors Over Ghost Gun Parts

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion today, Friday, January 13, 2023, against ten national gun distributors. The motion is for a preliminary injunction against the companies demanding that they halt sales of 'ghost gun' parts in New York State. Attorney General James is asking a federal court to step in to stop the manufacturers from selling, shipping, distributing, or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any customers in New York.
GEORGIA STATE
waer.org

18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.

Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Jake Wells

State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments

If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
nystateofpolitics.com

A decade after the SAFE Act, gun policy polarization continues

It was hailed for being a bipartisan compromise, a first-in-the nation law approved not by Congress in Washington, but by a statehouse in Albany in the wake of a mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. The SAFE Act's passage a decade later seems like a relic from a very...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Jefferson County: US-11 road with most vehicle crash fatalities in 2020

(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
New York Post

The state of New York state? Terrifying!

This week was Kathy Hochul’s first state of the state address since winning an election in her own right. Less importantly, it was my first state of the state too. After all, keynote addresses about the future of our state are not to be missed. Or are they? It’s often said that making laws is like making sausages: best not to look. Well after Tuesday in Albany I can tell you that I’d rather spend a month watching lawyers making sausages than suffer another hour of Gov Hochul making non-announcements. It isn’t that Hochul is a bad public speaker. It’s just that...
NEW YORK STATE
Abdul Ghani

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Additional $35.2 Million For Cybersecurity

Governor Hochul disclosed $35.2 million in new financing for cybersecurity improvements across the whole state of New York in a news release earlier this week. It's the most recent action in Hochul's campaign to strengthen New York's cybersecurity, which also saw Colin Ahern appointed as the city's first-ever chief cyber officer. Cybercrime is a worldwide annoyance that is becoming more prevalent.
fox5ny.com

New York's new cannabis reality

NEW YORK - There’s now at least one dispensary to buy recreational marijuana legally in New York City, with more on the way. For consumers, it’s welcome progress, but it comes as law enforcement agencies grapple with a surge in smoke shops selling illegal weed, and a patchwork of confusing laws about use and possession.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CoinTelegraph

New York sued by environmental group after approval of crypto mining facility: Report

The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) was sued by environmental activists on Jan. 13 for approving the takeover of a cryptocurrency mining facility in the state. According to The Guardian, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) is responsible for regulating public utilities and authorized in September 2022 the conversion of the Fortistar North power plant into a crypto-mining site.
TONAWANDA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout

As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
