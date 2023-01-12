Who’s ready to take a Judy Blume character quiz? Judy Blume books have been there for me at every age of my life. In elementary school, I laughed as my mom read Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing out loud to me and my sister. I related to Margaret’s quest to discover who she is and where she fits in while reading Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret? I learned a lot about sex from the infamous Forever… and still reread Judy Blume’s adult book Summer Sisters on a regular basis. And these are just a few of the more than 30 books Judy Blume created. Her books are beloved because she creates characters that feel like real people. From 2-year-old Fudge Hatcher to teenage Victoria Leonard, her characters have big feelings, good intentions, and the ability to make some pretty huge mistakes.

2 DAYS AGO