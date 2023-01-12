ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather To Watch: Cool off on Friday before dry and more seasonable holiday weekend

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says things will clear up and cool off on Friday before a dry and more seasonable holiday weekend ahead.

FORECAST :

OVERNIGHT: Steady rain and windy with gusts close to 30 mph for a few hours. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Lows around 53 degrees.


FRIDAY-WEATHER TO WATCH: Steady rain early, tapering off throughout the morning with wind subsiding through mid-morning, but still breezy into the afternoon. Much drier for the afternoon with mainly cloudy skies. Highs around 55 degrees. Lows around 31 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 38. Lows near 25.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 39. Lows around 25.

MONDAY: Martin Luther King Jr. Day- Mostly sunny. Highs around 43 degrees. Lows around 30 degrees.
TUESDAY: Next chance for rain and warming up again. Highs around 47 degrees. Lows around 36 degrees

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

