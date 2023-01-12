ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNA of South Jersey man arrested for driving without license cracks 25-year-old sexual assault cold case

By News 12 Staff
A 25-year-old sexual assault cold case was solved after the DNA of a South Jersey man arrested for driving without a license connected him to the crime.

Police arrested Pennsauken resident Rodolfo Vasquez in Burlington for driving without a license in 2019. His guilty plea required him to submit a DNA sample, which led to a match in an unsolved 1997 home invasion and sexual assault case in Mount Laurel.

The Burlington County prosecutor’s office says a judge sentenced Vasquez to eight years in prison for the sexual assault.

