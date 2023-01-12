Recall Alert: Tohato and Kashiwado snacks due to undeclared allergen ingredients

Daiso California is recalling 12 Tohato and Kashiwado snacks because of undeclared allergen ingredients.

The FDA says if you have an allergy to almonds, peanuts, soybeans, milk, and shellfish, you may have a serious or life-threatening reaction. The recall was initiated after it was discovered the packaging did not disclose the presence of all those allergens.

The packages were sold in a number of states including New York.

There have been no reported cases of allergic reaction to these products.

