Brick, NJ

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at deli in Brick Township

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold to a woman at a deli in Brick Township.

On Tuesday night, a ticket purchased at 88 West Deli matched five numbers, landing the customer with a million-dollar prize.

“It’s very good for me to have a winner in store. It’s a blessing out of nowhere,” said deli owner Niral Kumar Patel.

“She was very happy. Overwhelmed. She couldn’t believe that she won,” he said. “She’s a hardworking lady. We’ve known her for many years.”

